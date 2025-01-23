Wuthering Waves Roccia Resonance Chain guide

Roccia in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Havoc character and her weapon of choice is Gauntlets. She is an amazing sub-DPS unit that can provide amazing buffs to the main DPS of the team, while also dealing a decent amount of damage herself. While Roccia is already good at S0, Rovers can also try their luck on her banner to unlock more Sequence Nodes on her Resonance Chain to obtain more abilities.

This article will briefly discuss all six of Roccia's Sequence Nodes on her Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Roccia Resonance Chain and Sequence Nodes guide

Sequence Node #1

Sequence Node #1 - When Shadows Engulf the Hull (Image via Kuro Games)

Roccia's S1 is called When Shadows Engulf the Hull and it has the following effects:

Trending

Casting Resonance Skill Acrobatic Trick grants 100 additional Imagination and 10 Concerto Energy. Immune to interruptions when casting Basic Attack Real Fantasy.

Unlocking Roccia's S1 will significantly boost her overall performance since it will shorten her rotation, allowing her to switch to the main DPS unit quickly. This is especially good for Camellya teams since she needs a lot of on-field time. For the first Sequence Node, When Shadows Engulf the Hull is pretty amazing.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Roccia's Japanese VA and notable roles

Sequence Node #2

Sequence Node#2 - When the Luceanite Gleams (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Sequence Node is When the Luceanite Gleams:

Casting Basic Attack Real Fantasy grants all Resonators in the team 10% Havoc DMG Bonus for 30s, stacking up to 3. Upon reaching the max stacks, it grants all Resonators in the team 10% additional Havoc DMG Bonus for 30s.

Roccia's second Sequence Node is also amazing as it increases her support abilities by providing a Havoc DMG bonus to the entire team. This is one of her best nodes in the game.

Sequence Node #3

Sequence Node #3 - When the Heart Sees and Hands Feel (Image via Kuro Games)

The third node on Roccia's Resonance Chain is When the Heart Sees and Hands Feel. It has the following effects:

Casting Intro Skill Pero, Help increases Roccia's Crit. Rate by 10% and Crit. DMG by 30% for 15s.

Roccia's S3 in Wuthering Waves is decent since it increases her Crit. Rate and Crit. DMG after casting her Intro Skill. Unlocking it will increase her overall damage output.

Also read: Best Roccia build guide in Wuthering Waves

Sequence Node #4

Sequence Node #4 - When Wonders Gather in the Box (Image via Kuro Games)

Roccia's fourth Sequence Node is called When Wonders Gather in the Box. Here are the node's effects:

Casting Resonance Skill Acrobatic Trick increases Basic Attack Real Fantasy's DMG Multiplier by 60% for 12s.

S4 is a decent upgrade since it will increase Roccia's Real Fantasy DMG, increasing her overall damage. That said, unlocking this node isn't recommended unless you're planning to go all the way to S6.

Sequence Node #5

Sequence Node #5 - When Dreams Are Reborn on Stage (Image via Kuro Games)

When Dreams Are Reborn on Stage is Roccia's fifth Sequence Node in Wuthering Waves and it has the following effects:

Increase Resonance Liberation Commedia Improvviso!'s DMG Multiplier by 20% and Heavy Attack's DMG Multiplier by 80%.

Since S5 significantly increases the damage multiplier of the Heavy Attack DMG, it is an amazing Sequence Node since this will also increase Roccia's overall DMG. This is because her main skills scale with her Heavy Attack DMG and her Liberation damage is considered Heavy Attack DMG.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Roccia ascension materials

Sequence Node #6

Sequence Node #6 - When the Golden Wings Fly (Image via Kuro Games)

Roccia's final Sequence Node is called When the Golden Wings Fly. Unlocking it will grant her the following effects after she casts Resonance Liberation Commedia Improvviso!:

Basic Attack Real Fantasy ignores enemies' DEF by 60%.

ignores enemies' DEF by 60%. When Roccia lands after performing Basic Attack Real Fantasy Stage 3, she is launched into mid-air, activating Beyond Imagination . In this state, Basic Attack becomes Basic Attack Reality Recreation , dealing DMG equal to 100% of Basic Attack Real Fantasy Stage 3 DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG. Roccia is immune to interruptions while casting Basic Attack Reality Recreation .

Stage 3, she is launched into mid-air, activating . In this state, becomes Basic Attack , dealing DMG equal to 100% of Basic Attack Stage 3 DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG. Roccia is immune to interruptions while casting Basic Attack . When Roccia lands after performing Basic Attack Reality Recreation, she is launched into mid-air, activating Beyond Imagination. Basic Attack Reality Recreation is only available in the Beyond Imagination state.

Roccia's S6 is easily her best one since it allows her to ignore 60% of her enemy's defense. Furthermore, she can perform one additional plunging attack, significantly increasing her overall damage output in Wuthering Waves.

For light spenders, Roccia's S1 and S2 are good stopping points. Going any further isn't ideal, unless you like her character and can afford to pull more copies up to S6.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.