Best weapons for Zani in Wuthering Waves

Zani’s weapon in Wuthering Waves will determine the damage she can deal during combat. Yes, she is capable of taking on the quick-swap DPS role with her ability to inflict Spectro Frazzle on targets. Ideally, she will need a Gauntlet that offers damage bonuses and Attack if not the critical stats.

This article further explores some of the best weapons for Zani in WuWa.

Best 5-star weapons for Zani in Wuthering Waves

1) Blazing Justice

Blazing Justice (Image via Kuro Games)

Using Zani’s signature weapon, Blazing Justice, in Wuthering Waves will make a huge difference, since it offers all the essential attributes for the Resonator. To be specific, it provides 48.6% Crit DMG to the wearer. The passive will further increase her ATK by 12%.

Zani should be using her Basic Attack frequently. If she has Blazing Justice equipped, dealing damage will ignore 8% of the target’s DEF. Her Spectro Frazzle DMG will be further boosted by 50% for six seconds. The cumulative effects will help her unleash peak combat potential.

2) Abyss Surges

Abyss Surges (Image via Kuro Games)

Zani can benefit from the signature Gauntlets of other limited-time characters. However, Abyss Surges from the Standard banner is worth mentioning since it is quite accessible with free wishes. The weapon provides a hefty Attack from main and subsidiary stats combined.

Additionally, Abyss Surges has a neutral passive that most gauntlet users, including Zani, can use. It will increase her Energy Regen by 12.8% and boost her Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 10% after hitting a target with the Resonance Skill. Subsequently, activating Basic Attack will enhance the skill’s damage by 10%.

Best 4-star weapons for Zani in Wuthering Waves

1) Stonard

Stonard (Image via Kuro Games)

Stonard in Wuthering Waves can be obtained by purchasing the battle pass. The Gauntlet is arguably the best 4-star weapon for Zani. She will receive 20.2% CRIT Rate from it at max level.

Stonard’s passive increases the wearer’s Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus by 18% after casting Resonance Skill. The passive isn’t necessarily useful for Zani, considering her Basic Attack is the primary source of DMG. However, the additional CRIT Rate will make her attacks more consistent.

2) Celestial Spiral

Celestial Spiral (Image via Kuro Games)

If you have picked up the Celestial Spiral from the banners, consider using it to build Zani. The Gauntlet rolls with double attacks like the Abyss Surges. Celestial Spiral also provides six Resonance Energy to the wearer and increases their ATK by 10% — again, a neutral passive that Zani can use just fine.

However, she is missing out on critical stats, which you must try to achieve via her Echo sets.

