Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice guide: Stats, passive, and materials

The Blazing Justice is Zani's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves and will certainly be the best option for the 5-star Resonator. The character and her weapon will be featured in the version 2.3 update, releasing on April 29, 2025. The Gauntlet has been curated with essential stats and passives that will heighten the wielder’s combat potential.
Although summoning the weapon isn't recommended, fans might still want to get it to achieve the strongest build in the game. This guide further outlines the attributes of Blazing Justice in Wuthering Waves and explores the materials required to ascend it.
Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice stats and passive
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will introduce Zani to the playable roster, along with her signature Gauntlet. As such, the Blazing Justice is loaded with crucial attributes and passives that will benefit the owner. Here are the main and subsidiary stats of the Gauntlet:
- Main stat: 587 ATK
- Sub-stat: 48.6% Crit DMG
Blazing Justice offers the following passive to the wearer:
Increases ATK by 12%. Casting Basic Attack grants the following effects: Dealing damage ignores 8% of the target's DEF and amplifies Spectro Frazzle DMG dealt by 50% for 6s. Retriggering the effect resets its duration.
How to obtain Blazing Justice
The Blazing Justice can be acquired in the first phase of version 2.3 via the limited-time weapon banner. You need to spend Forging Tide to summon Zani's signature Gauntlet from the Convene. However, unlike characters, the rate-ups for weapons are guaranteed upon reaching the pity.
Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice ascension materials
You would want to upgrade Blazing Justice to level 90 to benefit from its attributes. Here are the materials required to ascend Zani's signature weapon in WuWa:
- 330,000 Shell Credit
- 6x Cadence Seed
- 8x Cadence Bud
- 6x Cadence Leaf
- 20x Cadence Blossom
- 6x LF Howler Core
- 6x MF Howler Core
- 10x HF Howler Core
- 12x FF Howler Core
How to obtain Blazing Justice ascension materials
Cadence Seed/ Bud/ Leaf/ Blossom
The Cadence Blossom and its variants are ascension materials exclusive to Gauntlets. They can be primarily obtained from the Forgery Challenges. Spend Waveplates at the domains located in Abyss of Sacrifice or Moonlit Groves.
You can also purchase the materials from the Souvenir Store and Weapon Shop.
LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Howler Core
The different rarities of Howler Core are dropped from various Elite and Common Class enemies in the overworld. Consider fighting the Havoc Dreadmane or Viridblaze Saurian in the Jinzhou region, as they spawn in abundance. Alternate sources of this weapon material include the Weapon Shop, the Store, and Forgery Challenges.
