Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice guide: Stats, passive, and materials

The Blazing Justice is Zani's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves and will certainly be the best option for the 5-star Resonator. The character and her weapon will be featured in the version 2.3 update, releasing on April 29, 2025. The Gauntlet has been curated with essential stats and passives that will heighten the wielder’s combat potential.

Ad

Although summoning the weapon isn't recommended, fans might still want to get it to achieve the strongest build in the game. This guide further outlines the attributes of Blazing Justice in Wuthering Waves and explores the materials required to ascend it.

Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice stats and passive

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will introduce Zani to the playable roster, along with her signature Gauntlet. As such, the Blazing Justice is loaded with crucial attributes and passives that will benefit the owner. Here are the main and subsidiary stats of the Gauntlet:

Main stat: 587 ATK

587 ATK Sub-stat: 48.6% Crit DMG

Blazing Justice offers the following passive to the wearer:

Increases ATK by 12%. Casting Basic Attack grants the following effects: Dealing damage ignores 8% of the target's DEF and amplifies Spectro Frazzle DMG dealt by 50% for 6s. Retriggering the effect resets its duration.

Ad

How to obtain Blazing Justice

The Blazing Justice can be acquired in the first phase of version 2.3 via the limited-time weapon banner. You need to spend Forging Tide to summon Zani's signature Gauntlet from the Convene. However, unlike characters, the rate-ups for weapons are guaranteed upon reaching the pity.

Also read: All Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards

Wuthering Waves Blazing Justice ascension materials

Blazing Justice ascension materials (Image via Kuro Games)

You would want to upgrade Blazing Justice to level 90 to benefit from its attributes. Here are the materials required to ascend Zani's signature weapon in WuWa:

Ad

330,000 Shell Credit

6x Cadence Seed

8x Cadence Bud

6x Cadence Leaf

20x Cadence Blossom

6x LF Howler Core

6x MF Howler Core

10x HF Howler Core

12x FF Howler Core

How to obtain Blazing Justice ascension materials

Cadence Seed/ Bud/ Leaf/ Blossom

The Cadence Blossom and its variants are ascension materials exclusive to Gauntlets. They can be primarily obtained from the Forgery Challenges. Spend Waveplates at the domains located in Abyss of Sacrifice or Moonlit Groves.

Ad

You can also purchase the materials from the Souvenir Store and Weapon Shop.

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Howler Core

The different rarities of Howler Core are dropped from various Elite and Common Class enemies in the overworld. Consider fighting the Havoc Dreadmane or Viridblaze Saurian in the Jinzhou region, as they spawn in abundance. Alternate sources of this weapon material include the Weapon Shop, the Store, and Forgery Challenges.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.