Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (January 2024)

By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Jan 23, 2024 20:38 GMT
Football Manager 2024
Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (Image via Sports Interactive)

The list of best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 comprises highly talented young football players worldwide. These footballers have the potential to become world beaters and crucial aspects of your squad. Due to that, the FM community has been searching for top-rated options to build a team filled with next-generation stars. Several players in this list can slot into your starting XI and help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.

The FM 24 wonderkids were confirmed by Sports Interactive when it launched in November 2024. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Pedri and Jude Bellingham leading the charts.

This article will list the top-rated prospects of Football Manager 2024 that can help gamers build a strong team.

Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024: Top 40

Here are the 40 best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. This list is sorted in descending order per their potential in the football simulator.

Player NameClubCurrent StarsPotential Stars
Jude BellinghamReal MadridFour starsFour stars
PedriBarcelonaFour starsFour stars
Bukayo SakaArsenalFour starsFour stars
Lamine YamalBarcelonaThree starsFour stars
Moises CaicedoChelseaThree starsFour stars
Jamal MusialaFC BayernThree starsFour stars
Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridFour starsFour stars
Josko GvardiolMan CityThree starsFour stars
Nuno MendesPSGThree stars Four stars
Mikey MooreTottenhamTwo starsFour stars
EstevaoPalmeirasOne starFour stars
EndrickPalmeirasTwo starsFour stars
Warren Zaire-EmeryPSGThree starsFour stars
Evan FergusonBrightonThree starsFour stars
Vitor RoqueAthletico ParanaenseThree starsFour stars
Youssoufa MoukokoBorussia DortmundThree starsFour stars
Gavi BarcelonaThree starsFour stars
Alejandro BaldeBarcelonaThree starsFour stars
Yeremy PinoVillarealThree starsFour stars
Ansu FatiBrightonThree starsFour stars
Pape Matar SarrTottenhamThree starsFour stars
Nico WilliamsAthletic BilbaoThree starsFour stars
Julio EncisoBrightonThree starsFour stars
Giorgio ScalviniAtalantaThree starsFour stars
Levi ColwillChelseaThree starsFour stars
Ryan GravenberchLiverpoolThree starsFour stars
Jeremy DokuMan CityThree starsFour stars
Rico LewisMan CityThree starsFour stars
Anatolii TrubinSL BenficaThree starsFour stars
Piero HincapieBayer LeverkusenThree starsFour stars
Michael OliseCrystal PalaceThree starsFour stars
Ethan NwaneriArsenalTwo starsFour stars
Rodrigo MoraFC Porto BTwo starsFour stars
Noah DarvichBarcelona BTwo starsFour stars
Shea LaceyMan UtdTwo starsFour stars
Sverre Halseth NypanRosenborgTwo starsFour stars
Kendry PaezIndependiente de ValleTwo starsFour stars
Lorran FlamengoTwo stars Four stars
Carlos BalebaBrightonThree stars Four stars
Ben DoakLiverpoolTwo stars Four stars

Honorable mentions

Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras), Assan Quedraogo (Schalke 04), Archie Gray (Leeds), Junior Kroupi (Lorient), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Shaqueel Van Persie (Feyenoord), Ivan Fresneda (Sporting CP), Mathys Tel (FC Bayern), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), and Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) barely miss out on the list.

The list consists of footballers with the potential to have four-star ability in the future, with Jude Bellingham having the highest ratings. The Englishman is an integral part of Real Madrid’s setup, scoring over 15 goals in his debut season.

Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal closely follow Bellingham on the list, with both footballers playing an important role in their respective clubs. A La Masia academy graduate, Yamal has been a vital asset for Barcelona throughout the 2023-24 season, while Saka is a regular starter for Arsenal and England.

Estevao is one of the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (Image via Blaugranagram)
Gamers can shortlist Estevao, Rodrigo Mora, and Severe Halseth Nypan, as they can be acquired for under 10 million and developed into regular starters after a couple of seasons. You can also use them to rebuild clubs in FM 24, as they can fit into your transfer budget.

Estevao possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Rodrigo Mora and Severe Halseth Nypan can slot into multiple positions, making them great utility players for your team.

That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. Check out the top five nations to scout for more wonderkids.