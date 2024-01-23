Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (January 2024)

The list of best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 comprises highly talented young football players worldwide. These footballers have the potential to become world beaters and crucial aspects of your squad. Due to that, the FM community has been searching for top-rated options to build a team filled with next-generation stars. Several players in this list can slot into your starting XI and help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.
The FM 24 wonderkids were confirmed by Sports Interactive when it launched in November 2024. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Pedri and Jude Bellingham leading the charts.
This article will list the top-rated prospects of Football Manager 2024 that can help gamers build a strong team.
Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024: Top 40
Here are the 40 best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. This list is sorted in descending order per their potential in the football simulator.
Honorable mentions
Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras), Assan Quedraogo (Schalke 04), Archie Gray (Leeds), Junior Kroupi (Lorient), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Shaqueel Van Persie (Feyenoord), Ivan Fresneda (Sporting CP), Mathys Tel (FC Bayern), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), and Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) barely miss out on the list.
The list consists of footballers with the potential to have four-star ability in the future, with Jude Bellingham having the highest ratings. The Englishman is an integral part of Real Madrid’s setup, scoring over 15 goals in his debut season.
Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal closely follow Bellingham on the list, with both footballers playing an important role in their respective clubs. A La Masia academy graduate, Yamal has been a vital asset for Barcelona throughout the 2023-24 season, while Saka is a regular starter for Arsenal and England.
Gamers can shortlist Estevao, Rodrigo Mora, and Severe Halseth Nypan, as they can be acquired for under 10 million and developed into regular starters after a couple of seasons. You can also use them to rebuild clubs in FM 24, as they can fit into your transfer budget.
Estevao possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Rodrigo Mora and Severe Halseth Nypan can slot into multiple positions, making them great utility players for your team.
That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. Check out the top five nations to scout for more wonderkids.