Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (January 2024)

The list of best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 comprises highly talented young football players worldwide. These footballers have the potential to become world beaters and crucial aspects of your squad. Due to that, the FM community has been searching for top-rated options to build a team filled with next-generation stars. Several players in this list can slot into your starting XI and help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.

The FM 24 wonderkids were confirmed by Sports Interactive when it launched in November 2024. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Pedri and Jude Bellingham leading the charts.

This article will list the top-rated prospects of Football Manager 2024 that can help gamers build a strong team.

Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024: Top 40

Here are the 40 best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. This list is sorted in descending order per their potential in the football simulator.

Player Name Club Current Stars Potential Stars Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Four stars Four stars Pedri Barcelona Four stars Four stars Bukayo Saka Arsenal Four stars Four stars Lamine Yamal Barcelona Three stars Four stars Moises Caicedo Chelsea Three stars Four stars Jamal Musiala FC Bayern Three stars Four stars Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Four stars Four stars Josko Gvardiol Man City Three stars Four stars Nuno Mendes PSG Three stars Four stars Mikey Moore Tottenham Two stars Four stars Estevao Palmeiras One star Four stars Endrick Palmeiras Two stars Four stars Warren Zaire-Emery PSG Three stars Four stars Evan Ferguson Brighton Three stars Four stars Vitor Roque Athletico Paranaense Three stars Four stars Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund Three stars Four stars Gavi Barcelona Three stars Four stars Alejandro Balde Barcelona Three stars Four stars Yeremy Pino Villareal Three stars Four stars Ansu Fati Brighton Three stars Four stars Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham Three stars Four stars Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao Three stars Four stars Julio Enciso Brighton Three stars Four stars Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta Three stars Four stars Levi Colwill Chelsea Three stars Four stars Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool Three stars Four stars Jeremy Doku Man City Three stars Four stars Rico Lewis Man City Three stars Four stars Anatolii Trubin SL Benfica Three stars Four stars Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen Three stars Four stars Michael Olise Crystal Palace Three stars Four stars Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal Two stars Four stars Rodrigo Mora FC Porto B Two stars Four stars Noah Darvich Barcelona B Two stars Four stars Shea Lacey Man Utd Two stars Four stars Sverre Halseth Nypan Rosenborg Two stars Four stars Kendry Paez Independiente de Valle Two stars Four stars Lorran Flamengo Two stars Four stars Carlos Baleba Brighton Three stars Four stars Ben Doak Liverpool Two stars Four stars

Honorable mentions

Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras), Assan Quedraogo (Schalke 04), Archie Gray (Leeds), Junior Kroupi (Lorient), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Shaqueel Van Persie (Feyenoord), Ivan Fresneda (Sporting CP), Mathys Tel (FC Bayern), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), and Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) barely miss out on the list.

The list consists of footballers with the potential to have four-star ability in the future, with Jude Bellingham having the highest ratings. The Englishman is an integral part of Real Madrid’s setup, scoring over 15 goals in his debut season.

Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal closely follow Bellingham on the list, with both footballers playing an important role in their respective clubs. A La Masia academy graduate, Yamal has been a vital asset for Barcelona throughout the 2023-24 season, while Saka is a regular starter for Arsenal and England.

Estevao is one of the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 (Image via Blaugranagram)

Gamers can shortlist Estevao, Rodrigo Mora, and Severe Halseth Nypan, as they can be acquired for under 10 million and developed into regular starters after a couple of seasons. You can also use them to rebuild clubs in FM 24, as they can fit into your transfer budget.

Estevao possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Rodrigo Mora and Severe Halseth Nypan can slot into multiple positions, making them great utility players for your team.

That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024. Check out the top five nations to scout for more wonderkids.