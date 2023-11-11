Top 5 nations to scout in Football Manager 2024 for wonderkids

Football Manager 2024 is now available on PC, console, Android, iOS, and Touch. The simulator is well-known for unearthing wonderkids who have the potential to become the greatest stars in football. Discovering these high-potential talents can be time-consuming and often requires effort. That said, getting talented young footballers plays a significant role in overhauling your roster while maintaining the club’s financial health.

In light of that, the FM community is looking for the top nations that foster several wonderkids in FM 24. Finding these gems might be frustrating, with some not even fulfilling their potential. So, this article will make it easier for you to uncover the top five nations to scout in Football Manager 2024.

Top five nations to scout in Football Manager 2024

5) England

England is one of the best footballing nations in the world, constantly producing young talents. The English Premier League is one of the most prominent competitions in this sport, and as a consequence, many footballers with high potential announce themselves while playing in it.

In Football Manager 2024, England has a lot of wonderkids to offer. Players like Jude Bellingham, Rico Lewis, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer are a few of the young talents you can sign from this nation. However, most English players carry inflated prices and might require more than a few pennies.

4) Netherlands

Netherlands or Holland has recently gained attention for producing wonderkids in football. The Dutch league contains several talented individuals who will potentially move to European football giants.

Players like Xavi Simons, Bart Verbruggen, Luca Neu, and Devyne Rensch are a few of the highly prodigious players available in Football Manager 2024. You can get several wonderkids from the current Dutch generation for a minimal fee, making it cost-effective and efficient for your club. Furthermore, you can scout these Dutch players while rebuilding a club from scratch.

3) Spain

The Spanish national team has recently relied on young talents in prestigious competitions like the FIFA World Cup. Their young crop of wonderkids can reach the pinnacle of the sport.

For that reason, Spain must be scouted in Football Manager 2024. Young talents like Gavi, Pedri, and Alejandro Balde have already become staples in the game. You can find similar players who can help you create history with your club.

2) Portugal

The Portuguese continent has recently produced several wonderkids. Notably, most of these young players are swiftly establishing themselves in the national setup. They are gaining notoriety for their pace, strength, and viable release clauses.

In Football Manager 2024, you can get a plethora of options while scouting Portugal. Players like Antonio Silva, Joao Neves, Dario Essugo, and Fabio Silva are prominent names, having emerged on the radars of numerous European giants. The current generation of Portuguese players comes cheap and can play a vital role in your squad after a few seasons.

1) France

France is known for producing outstanding footballers. The nation has a dominant force in this sport due to its ever-growing range of talents. The French Ligue 1 boasts several wonderkids who can become the face of various big clubs.

Young French talents like Mathys Tel, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, and Warren Zaire-Emery are more than capable of becoming the best players after a few seasons in Football Manager 2024. Boasting unbridled potential, you should scout the French wonderkids without a doubt.

That concludes our list of the top five nations to scout in FM 2024. Check out how to play Football Manager 2024 Mobile using Netflix gaming.