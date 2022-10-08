Best Xbox settings in Overwatch 2 to dominate competitive lobbies - sensitivity, aim assist, key-binds, and other essential adjustments

Overwatch 2 players are currently facing difficulties in joining lobbies as servers have been hit with DDoS attacks. Huge queues are piling up and eager gamers are losing their patience quickly. However, once the developers resolve these issues, competitive multiplayer modes will be key to the game's success. Meanwhile, Xbox players are also excited to revisit the fast-paced Overwatch 2 experience in their new Series X.

It's obvious that PC players have more customization options when it comes to the overall gameplay, video settings, and fine-tuning settings that help them dominate lobbies. However, players on Xbox are not left empty-handed as developers have implemented various customizability settings for consoles.

Hence, this article will guide players on Xbox to implement the best tweaks and changes to settings in Overwatch 2.

Best Overwatch 2 settings layout for Xbox consoles to win more matches

Sensitivity and Aim assist settings

To make sure Xbox players remain consistent with landing shots on opponents, they need to be comfortable with their sensitivity settings. This will provide faster target switching and better reflexes in matches, whereas higher sensitivity will help in getting better at these skills.

However, in Overwatch 2, players who maintain certain assassin heroes like Widowmaker are likely to play in lower sensitivity settings to ensure aim precision. One is advised to create hero-specific sensitivity profiles for situational encounters. While finding the right sensitivity is a matter of personal choice, here are the advisable settings for most Xbox players:

Horizontal Sensitivity: 45

45 Vertical Sensitivity: 45

PC players have relatively better control when it comes to aiming and precision improves a lot when one has a lot of space to control a gaming mouse. However, players using controllers are stuck with thumbsticks, which gives them much smaller room to operate, causing relatively inferior aiming patterns.

Aim assist reduces this burden to the point where PC players have accused it of being a broken game mechanic, giving an undeserved advantage to players on a controller. One needs to take advantage of these settings to stay dominant in Overwatch 2. Here are the best aim-assist settings for Xbox players:

Aim Assist Strength: 95

95 Aim Assist Ease In: 20

20 Aim Assist Window Size: 70

70 Aim Assist Legacy Mode: Off

Off Aim Smoothing: 0

0 Aim Ease In: 20

Players on controllers have to rely on Aim assist to land more shots, and fine-tuning the settings will help players with the fast-paced experience that the game offers. Also, bear in mind to keep the Aim assist at relatively low value to ensure that it kicks in steadily.

Other important settings are listed below:

Invert Vertical Look: Off

Off Invert Horizontal Look: Off

Off Legacy Sticks: Off

Off Aim Technique: Linear Ramp

Linear Ramp Gyro settings :

: Invert Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis : Off

: Off Invert Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis : Off

: Off Invert Gyro-Aiming Roll Axis : Off

: Off Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis Sensitivity : Eight

: Eight Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis Sensitivity : Zero

: Zero Gyro-Aiming ROLL Axis Sensitivity : 12

: 12 Disable Gyro While Using Stick : On

: On Vibration: Off

Off Switch Movement and Look Sticks: Off

Most players should feel somewhat comfortable with these settings if they are familiar with other FPS/shooter games available on Xbox.

Xbox controller layout

Keybinds on Xbox controllers offer various customizations and veteran players can use their tried and tested layouts from the previous game in Overwatch 2. However, for most players, these keybinds will provide an optimal gameplay experience in multiplayer mode:

Jump: A

A Toggle Crouch: B

B Reload: X

X Ability 1: L1

L1 Ability 2: R1

R1 Ability 3: Y

Y Primary Fire: R2

R2 Secondary Fire: L2

L2 Quick Melee: R3

R3 Next Weapon: Right D-Pad

However, those who have Xbox Elite controllers can use the back paddles to control their heroes smoothly and with ease.

Final thoughts

Once the developers have dealt with the frustrating issues in Overwatch 2, players on Xbox Series X should follow this guide to ensure that nothing holds them back from ranking up and developing their skills in the game.

