Best Xinyan build for support and DPS role in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have a lot of choices when it comes to building characters, and Xinyan is no exception. As a flexible 4-star Pyro character, this Liyue rockstar can bring a lot to a team in terms of support and main DPS dealing.

Xinyan builds are pretty straightforward, so players won't have a lot to worry about when building this strong unit.

Here are Xinyan's best builds for support and DPS.

Best builds for Xinyan in Genshin Impact

Xinyan offers some unique attributes to a Genshin Impact team that no other character does. She brings a Pyro element shield that resists Pyro damage far better than any other shield, making dealing with any Pyro enemies a snap.

She also provides strong buffs to physical damage dealing carries, allowing for her to be one of the few physical carry supports in the game. Players will definitely want to use Xinyan with either of her build styles.

Support Xinyan

(Image via Mihoyo)

A supportive Xinyan would take advantage of both the buffs provided by her shield, and her strong Energy Recharge. Support Xinyan would provide both strong shields, and a 15% buff to physical damage carries like Razor, Rosaria, or even Eula when she releases in Genshin Impact.

Players will want to use a weapon that provides Energy Recharge, like a Favonius Greatsword or a Sacrificial Greatsword to maximize their energy gain. A supportive Xinyan would benefit from running the Retracing Bolide set 2-piece, along with a 2-piece Noblesse.

These artifacts will increase her shield strength and the power of her Elemental Burst.

Main DPS Xinyan

(Image via Mihoyo)

Main DPS Xinyan provides a powerful Physical damage-focused character while also providing Pyro damage for Elemental reactions. Genshin Impact players will want to use either a Snow-Tombed Starsilver to maximize their Physical damage or a Prototype Archaic if they want an all-around build.

Players who want to build Main DPS Xinyan will want a source of Superconduct on their team to maximize the damage dealt by Xinyan's Elemental Burst, as the burst deals a huge amount of Physical damage.

Players will want to use the two-piece Bloodstained Chivalry set and opt between a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige or 2-piece Gladiator's Finale.

Xinyan is a powerful character if built correctly. Genshin Impact players will definitely want to take advantage of this strong character if they have the opportunity.

