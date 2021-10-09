Beyond Gaming vs. HLE in League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The final day of the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 will witness the first match of a best-of-five series between Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Beyond Gaming.

Beyond defeated Galatasaray in a five-match thriller in the first best-of-five elimination match on October 7. They came back from behind and won it 3-2. However, HLE already qualified for the final day on account of coming second in Group A of the play-in stage.

The teams will now face each other and whoever wins this one will qualify for the group stages of the main event, while the other team will go back home.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of Beyond Gaming vs. HLE at Worlds 2021

Predictions for Beyond Gaming vs. HLE at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Beyond Gaming had a poor start at the very beginning. However, they came back strong and managed to stay in the tournament by winning a tie-breaker match against Unicorns of Love. They defeated Galatasaray as well through a reverse sweep and have showcased some really good League of Legends gameplay in the second half of the play-in stage.

HLE, on the other hand, suffered only one loss against Li-Ning Gaming (LNG). Apart from that, they stomped every other team and qualified directly for the final elimination match of the play-in stage.

HLE should win this match even though it might be a close game. HLE might clinch the series by a 3-1 or 3-2 margin.

Head-to-Head results between HLE and Beyond Gaming

HLE and Beyond Gaming have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch HLE vs. Beyond Gaming

HLE vs. Beyond Gaming will be telecast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The game will be broadcast on the official LoL esports website as well. Fans can watch the match on October 9, 2021.

Previous results of Beyond Gaming and HLE

Beyond Gaming lost to Galatsaray, DetonatioN FocusMe and Cloud 9, but won against Unicorns of Love twice in the best-of-one series. However, in the best-of-five elimination series they won against Galatasaray 3-2.

HLE on the other hand only lost to LNG and won every other game against RED Canids, Infinity and PEACE.

League of Legends rosters for HLE and Beyond Gaming

HLE:

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

Also Read

Beyond Gaming:

Wu "Liang" Liang-Te

Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei

Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An

Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan

Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung

Edited by R. Elahi