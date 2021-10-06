Beyond Gaming vs Unicorns of Love League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

Group B's bottom two teams will look to face off in their third game of the League of Legends Play-In stage later on October 6. Unicorns of Love and Beyond Gaming need a win even to be considered to advance to Round 2. Both teams stand winless, with UOL at 0-2 and BYG at 0-1. BYG has to play C9 earlier in the day, the LCS juggernaut who may finish undefeated, so their odds of being 0-2 as well are pretty high.

Both teams are looking to avoid that fifth-place elimination after Round 1 of the League of Legends Play-In stage, and both will need to alter their strategy moving forward heavily. UOL needs to focus on their mechanics and synergy, as many people state they have five great solo queue players and not a solid League of Legends team. BYG needs to keep Doggo, a player with experience, alive and play around him as their best player.

Predictions and statistics for BYG vs UOL that League of Legends fans need to know

Though both of these teams are at the bottom of the barrel, BYG will take this League of Legends game with a few key things to keep in mind. UOL played two awful games, one against a great team and one against an average team. BYG only played one game and lost, but they could keep up with Galatasary in terms of kills for the early-mid portion of the game. BYG was also able to keep drakes on lock in the early game. They fell apart as GS rallied, but they have a better early-mid game than UOL and can surge behind their ADC.

ruuxi @RuuxiLol I was impressed by UOL's early game coordination based off top wave state with jg/mid/sup but their mid game is.... lacking.... I was impressed by UOL's early game coordination based off top wave state with jg/mid/sup but their mid game is.... lacking....

If League of Legends' BYG can win the draft and get their carries to the right players, they can take this game in a hurry. UOL's drafts have been mediocre to good over their two games. However, UOL may be able to use its last-place momentum to surpass Beyond Gaming. The Unicorns need to work better on their teamwork to secure objectives and pick intelligent plays. BYG can beat them outright when it comes to fundamentals, but if UOL plays too risky, they'll see an 0-3 start before they can react.

b @begebtwww what are UOL doing lol what are UOL doing lol

BYG and UOL face off on October 6 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time and can be watched from the League of Legends official Twitch page and the LoL Esports website.

Here's another look at each team's starting rosters as of right now, but substitutions may come in late to make a change:

BYG

Top - Wu "Liang" Liang-Te

Jungle - Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei

Mids - Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An

ADC - Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan

Support - Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung

Also Read

UOL

Top - Vladislav "Boss" Fomin

Jungle - Kirill "AHaHaCiK" Skvortsov

Mid - Lev "Nomanz" Yakshin

ADC - Andrey "Argonavt" Yakovlev

Support - Aleksandr "SaNTaS" Lifashin

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will rise from the ashes? Beyond Gaming Unicorns of Love 6 votes so far