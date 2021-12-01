BGMI Lite fans still await release date as December starts, Krafton yet to make announcement

BGMI Lite fans are still waiting for confirmation about the release date of the game. Krafton, the developer of the game, is yet to announce the exact date of the game's release in the country.

BGMI Lite fans are frustrated as December has already begun and they still have no idea when they can get their hands on to their most awaited game. They also raised their voice on social media regarding this matter as well.

Fans are frustrated with the late release of BGMI Lite:

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country, there has been a significant hole created as there is hardly any game accessible for players with low-end devices. After the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the middle of 2021, fans have requested Krafton to release BGMI Lite as well.

Recently some influencers like Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare and Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur also hinted at a potential release of the game. In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Ghatak said,

"Players can expect news regarding BGMI Lite by the end of December 2021. They may also receive the good news sooner than that. I am not completely sure about it, but I am positive that BGMI Lite will be released some time in the future."

According to that, some players expected that the game might come before the end of December 2021. However, the developers haven't revealed any details about the release date and fans are still in mystery regarding this matter.

Some are aggrieved by the fact that December has already begun and there is still no confirmation from the developers side about the potential launch window of the game.

After that, they raised their voices again on social media and protested regarding the delay in its release.

Hunter)(X) @HunterX41759833 Bgmi lite please launch a India 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 Bgmi lite please launch a India 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳

AFTAB SANA @Aftabsana1Sana @Krishan22155434 #WeWantBGMILite

Dear pgml

I am a pubg mobile lite content creator the community of pubg our device is not capable to play battle ground mobile india it is very laggy and sometimes game were quit



We have requested you to launch bgmi lite in our country in India



Please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥺 Dear pgmlI am a pubg mobile lite content creator the community of pubg our device is not capable to play battle ground mobile india it is very laggy and sometimes game were quitWe have requested you to launch bgmi lite in our country in IndiaPlease 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥺 @Krishan22155434 #WeWantBGMILite Dear pgmlI am a pubg mobile lite content creator the community of pubg our device is not capable to play battle ground mobile india it is very laggy and sometimes game were quitWe have requested you to launch bgmi lite in our country in IndiaPlease 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥺

Mehebub Khan @Mehebub7872 #wewantbgmilite



Please



Fast available in india bgmi lite 🙏🏻 please Please #Krafton Fast available in india bgmi lite 🙏🏻 please #wewantbgmilitePlease #KraftonFast available in india bgmi lite 🙏🏻 please

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Krafton is yet to react to this matter. It will be interesting to see if the players get one of their most coveted games in the form of BGMI Lite before the year ends or not.

Edited by Rohit Mishra