BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration: How to get MI-themed DP28, Dacia, and more

A product of the BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration, a new set of exclusives has arrived in the title, making for excellent collectibles for those who can afford to spend BGMI UC. Mumbai Indians (MI) is an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, with an astounding fanbase across the globe. Since the T20 tournament is underway, the developer has released the Mumbai Indians-themed outfits and various exclusives to promote the team.

The exclusives have been offered in the title's new Prize Path, featuring various legendary and mythic items, and this article further discusses how you can obtain them.

BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration explored

The new Lucky Spin crate offers various legendary and mythic items. The former is among the rarest in-game commodities and costs BGMI UC, the in-game precious currency collected only via real money. Note that this new lucky crate will be available until June 6, 2024.

Obtaining the items availed in the event will require you to unlock the new Prize Path, which costs 500 UC. Next, you must complete the designated missions and progress in the reward track to obtain the offered items.

The following are the exclusives available in the Prize Path:

MI Pull Shot Parachute skin

Voucher (50 UC)

The Mumbaikar Set

MI Jhakaas helmet skin

Apun ka Backpack skin (lasts seven days)

MI Dacia Aali Re (lasts seven days)

Rating Protection card

Apart from these items, the BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration has brought MI-themed DP28 skin to the event's shop, which costs 2,700 event coins, which can be collected by finishing the assigned missions.

Here are the types of missions you must finish to progress in the Prize Path and earn event coins:

Log into the game for once or three/five/seven/10 consecutive days.

Spend 60 minutes in the game.

Spend 150 minutes in the Classic mode.

Complete 40 matches with friends in Classic mode.

Finish once in the top 10 as a squad in Classic mode.

Send team invites to five different players.

How to get free UC to obtain items in the BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration event?

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

One of the most reliable mediums to get freebies in any title is the Google Play Store. It features an in-app token, Play Points, that can be collected by completing the designated tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review on the digital store based on your experience.

These tokens can then be cashed out or redeemed with any item in a title, including UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India. You can use these UCs to obtain items in the BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration event.

However, stay cautious while completing the designated tasks, as some applications that asks you to install can contain money-wagering or be addictive.

