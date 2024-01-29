5 best BGMI guns with the least weapon recoil

The developers of battle royale titles often ensure in-game weapons have recoil mechanisms to facilitate a realistic experience, and Krafton's BGMI guns are no exception. Every firearm in this title has a different recoil rate, making it move around upon being fired. Consequently, to land precise shots, one must know how to handle weapon movement. This, however, isn't an easy task.

There are tons of techniques you can use to control your weapon recoil — such as going prone or crouching while firing, using appropriate attachments, and refraining from firing continuously and aimlessly. However, if you're a beginner and struggling with gun handling, you can use firearms that don't move around a lot.

With that in mind, this article has listed the five best BGMI guns loved for their low recoil.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best BGMI guns with the least recoil rate

1) DP-28

The DP-28 arguably has the lowest recoil among all BGMI guns. Also, it has a decent damage output and an excellent rate of fire. This gun uses 7.62 mm bullets and can be controlled easily by beginners.

Equip this weapon with a 4x scope, and you can take down a far-off enemy with one decent spray. To control its recoil even better, you can crouch or go prone and make the most of this firearm.

2) M416

The M416 is one of the most popular BGMI guns and can be found easily on many BGMI maps. It uses 5.56mm bullets, deals fairly decent damage, fires fast, and has a low weapon recoil rate. These are some reasons for its popularity.

Many experienced BGMI players opt for the M416 because of its admirable rate of fire, which lets them quickly take down mobile foes or those in a vehicle. However, if you're using this AR in close-quarters combat, you must focus on registering headshots, as its body shots aren't very effective and can lead to your elimination.

3) SCAR-L

The SCAR-L is an AR known for its accuracy, effective firing rate, and low recoil. Although the M416 has a better rate of fire, this gun moves around less when being used. Moreover, equipping it with the appropriate attachments — such as a Compensator and Vertical Foregrip — facilitates more precise shots.

The SCAR-L uses 5.56mm bullets and can be found easily in any region on this game's maps. The skillful use of this AR will keep you covered in mid-range combat. Also, if you're good at landing headshots, it's an excellent firearm in close-quarters combat.

4) UMP45

The UMP45 is one of the most popular BGMI guns under the .45 ACP class. A reason that this SMG has become a fan favorite is its low recoil. Furthermore, it gets even better after being equipped with a Compensator and Vertical Foregrip.

If you're a beginner, you should certainly try your hand at this weapon, as it is good across close and mid ranges, owing to its excellent fire rate.

5) AUG A3

A bullpup AR, the AUG A3 is one of the most loved BGMI guns. It's worth mentioning that a low fire rate often results in low recoil, and that is why this weapon doesn't move around as much.

Besides its low firing rate, the AR is a great weapon for mid-to-long-range combat. Also, it has decent damage output, adding to its appeal.

Attaching a Compensator and Vertical Foregrip to this AR will help you control it even better. On the downside, the AUG A3 is one of the rarest firearms in BGMI and is solely available via airdrops.

