Big changes to jungle meta on the way as League of Legends patch 11.7 preview introduces nerfs to Udyr, Hecarim, and Ivern

With League of Legends version 11.6 well on its way, it’s that time of the week when Riot Games starts disclosing some tentative changes in store for the next patch update.

While 11.6 brought a mini-rework to Xin Zhao and tweaked Akali to make her more significant in the late game, 11.7 will look to add substantial meta shifts.

11.7 Patch Preview



Should be a reasonable shakeup to the jungle, bot, and support metas. More info on the detailed changes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KhLgJSQZCJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 22, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter opened up about how the devs are looking to bring a “reasonable shakeup to the jungle, bot, and support metas.”

The focus this time around will be on Udyr, who has become one of the most sought after and oppressive jungle picks ever since League of Legends Season 11 overhauled the entire item system.

The Spirit Walker is one of the biggest abusers of the item Turbo Chemtank, which, apart from giving him incredibly tanky stats, provides him with a tonne of movement speed. This invariably grants him a significant amount of ganking and roaming potential, along with making him one of the most difficult to kill champions in the game.

Along with direct Udyr nerfs, the League of Legends devs have also outlined changes for other champions in the game.

League of Legends champion nerfs

Udyr

Hecarim

Ivern (daisy bugfix added a lot of power)

Rell

Thresh

Alistar

Kai’Sa

Tristana

Along with Udyr, Hecarim has seen an incredibly high pick rate on the League of Legends professional stage. With incredible clear speed, strong ganking potential, and even stronger mid to late game engage tools, he has been a very consistent go to pick

So Riot will be putting his name on the nerf list for patch 11.7. Along with him, the oppressive support picks of Rell, Thresh, and Alistar will also have their lane dominance toned down significantly.

The ADC picks of Kai’Sa and Tristana have also performed incredibly well in Season 11, and they, too, will be receiving some nerfs in the upcoming update.

League of Legends champion buffs

Kindred

Yorick

Braum

Yasuo

Mordekaiser

Lissandra

Ashe

Varus

Amumu

Yorick will finally see some significant buffs coming his way. Gravedigger was one of the many champions in League of Legends who did not do all that well with the Mythic Items.

His presence in the top lane was underwhelming, and he did not have the same impact in the mid to late-game team fights as he used to in Seasons 9 and 10.

Along with Yorick, some C-tier ADCs like Ashe and Varus will also be on the buff list, along with Lissandra, Mordekaiser, Braum, and Yasuo.

Riot is yet to provide any extensive details on the type of changes they will bring to these champions. However, more information will be revealed in the coming days.

League of Legends patch 11.7 is all set to go live on March 31st.