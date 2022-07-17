Big Hearted Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

The Clash of Clans developer, Supercell, has added a number of fresh challenges for gamers to try out. Participants must triumph in multiplayer battles while employing a certain unit to unlock these challenges and gain experience, magic items, resources, and other rewards. The "Big Hearted" challenge is the most recent army challenge that players can partake in.

Players must employ a specific quantity of Super Giants in multiplayer battles to complete the Big Hearted challenge. Gamers can obtain experience and other Magic Items by doing this. This article will explore the Big Hearted challenge, its rewards, and the greatest Super Giant assault methods in Clash of Clans.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans detailed

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! https://t.co/VyxemzTZBZ

The most recent challenge in the game is called Big Hearted, and it can be seen by selecting the arena tab. The Super Giants are required to finish this in-game challenge. The Big Hearted challenge is described as follows:

"Punch your way to victory with Super Giants and earn titanic rewards during this Super event!"

Players must use Super Giants to defeat ten opponents in online matches to complete this unique troop challenge. The town hall level determines how many Super Giants can be used in a battle. For instance, for a battle in Town Hall 13, a player must deploy at least one Super Giant.

Players can acquire the Super Giant, which is essentially a more potent variant of the Giant, once they achieve Town Hall level 11. The Super Giants do not specifically target walls despite having the Wall Buster ability that deals extra damage to walls.

They continue to concentrate on attacking defensive forces, avoid all enemy structures, and attack the remaining defenders on the battlefield. This holds true even if they are being attacked by opposing Clan Castle troops and heroes.

Super Giants can either be unlocked by paying 7500 Dark Elixir or by consuming Super Potion for a three-day temporary duration. It can then be used by players in clan wars and multiplayer fights.

Big Hearted Challenge Rewards in Clash of Clans

Players must deploy Super Giants with high-damage ground attack techniques like BoWiBa, GoWipe, and GoWiBo to win multiplayer games and complete this challenge. These offensive techniques are key when it comes to securing success in the challenge and winning competitive matches.

For a chance to win incredible prizes like magic items, resources, experience, and more, players must finish this challenge before July 19. The following are the Big Hearted challenge rewards:

Players will earn 400 experience by completing the Big Hearted challenge

Players will also get five wall rings as a reward for completing ten battles of the Big Hearted challenge, which can be used to upgrade wall pieces immediately.

Challenges like Sneaky Sneaky and Big Hearted are some of the best ways to earn special rewards in Clash of Clans. Players must complete the challenge by July 19 to win all the rewards.

