5 biggest Teamfight Tactics Twitch streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

Ever since the rise of auto battlers, no other game has taken the world by storm quite like Teamfight Tactics (TFT). Based on the concept pioneered by the developers of Dota Auto Chess, a mod of Dota 2, Riot Games decided to create a similar game for League of Legends in 2019. The game plays players against seven other opponents to craft the best team that is the last one standing.

Teamfight Tactics is currently the 22nd most-watched game on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, with an average of 25,937 viewers. While there is no denying that this is a substantial drop since its inaugural months (the game hit a peak of 364,836 viewers in 2019), there still exists a dedicated community keeping the game from irrelevancy, unlike Dota Underlords.

Despite being based on a MOBA like League of Legends, auto battlers such as TFT don't feature the same steep learning curve and are often easier to pick up than the parent game. That being said, players familiar with the parent game might find it confusing to switch over to Teamfight Tactics, considering how certain legends have their roles altered. However, the following streamers should help you understand the game better and improve your gameplay in the process.

5 Teamfight Tactics streamers to watch and learn from

1) setsuko

Kevin "setsuko" Jiang is a professional American Teamfight Tactics player who has earned an approximate total of $30,391 over the course of his professional career so far. Aside from being a pro gamer, Kevin has also dedicated an insane amount of his total stream time, 99.2% to be precise, on Twitch to playing TFT.

He currently has over 119K followers on Twitch, however, unlike the others on this list, Kevin's YouTube channel mostly offers highlights from his stream and not a lot of exclusive content.

2) Mortdog

While the other entries on this list feature streamers and professional TFT players, what makes Mortdog unique is the fact that he is the Gameplay Director of TFT at Riot Games. Considering his official designation, Stephen Mortimer, or Mort, can be found streaming Teamfight Tactics on Twitch to over 241K followers.

Thanks to his main job, Mort is able to offer insight into the game like no other creator on this list, blending deeper knowledge with entertaining 'chill' gaming. Mortdog's YouTube channel also offers a lot of information for a wide variety of players ranging from beginners to experts.

3) boxbox

With over 2.1 million followers to his name, Albert "boxbox" Zheng is a reliable figure in the Teamfight Tactics community. Aside from his highly entertaining and likable TFT streams, Albert is also a retired LoL professional player. Since hanging up his mouse, Albert has dedicated about 35% of his total stream time to playing the popular auto battler compared to the 35% he has given to League of Legends.

Boxbox's YouTube channel is a literal gold mine when it comes to informative content, with over 800 videos solely on TFT. Currently, he has over 1.38 million subs on his YouTube channel.

4) Gotaga

Continuing the trend of retired professional gamers, the next entry on the list features the retired French GOAT of CoD, Corentin Houssein, a.k.a. Gotaga. A true variety gamer, unlike the other notable entries on this list, Gotaga makes videos involving different games, challenges, etc.

Despite only having 10% of his total stream dedicated to Teamfight Tactics, Gotaga's TFT content, much like his other content, never fails to entertain.

5) k3soju

Wrapping up this list is none other than the most popular Teamfight Tactics streamer on Twitch, Michael “k3soju” Zhang. A professional TFT player for the popular North American gaming organization Cloud 9, Zhang has won over $27,975 over the course of his career.

K3osoju offers knowledgeable content at a competitive level on his Twitch channel regularly to over 550K followers, whereas his YouTube channel has curated playlists for all the Sets, up to 9.5.