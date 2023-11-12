5 biggest VTubers of October 2023

VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, are internet performers who stream on sites like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube while using motion-capture-controlled and computer-generated avatars to hide their true identities.

The motion capture technology allows the content creators to showcase their facial expressions and movements to their audience. Many of them have gained recognition over the years due to their constant entertainment in the form of concerts, gameplay, and art.

Many creators like Ironmouse, Gawr Gura, and Filian have become household names in the VTuber community, amassing millions of subscribers and viewers. These popular stars have cultivated dedicated fan bases who eagerly anticipate their live streams and engage with them through comments and fan art.

Here are the five biggest VTubers of October 2023.

5 VTubers who were in the limelight in October 2023

1) Ironmouse

Ironmouse is the most followed English VTuber on Twitch. (Image via ironmouse/X)

Ironmouse is widely known for her variety of streams, with nearly 37 percent of her content consisting of gameplay of a plethora of games, ranging from Minecraft to Suika Game. The Puerto Rican streamer is also known for her talented singing.

Attracted by her vibrant personality, variety of streams, and singing ability, Ironmouse's Twitch fanbase is growing as fast as ever. She has accumulated 100,000 followers on the platform, making her the most followed English VTuber on the platform.

Ironmouse's growth in October 2023 has been tremendous. Her channel gained a whopping 28,000 followers, showcasing her wide reach and influence. With over 213 hours streamed over 30 days, she has been viewed for over 1.5 million hours.

2) Nyanners

Nyanners is an upcoming streamer on the platform. (Image via NyanNyanners/X)

Nyatasha "Nyanners" is an independent streamer known for her hip-hop and rap covers. She is a well-established creator on the platform with a million followers. With over 1,000 hours of Just Chatting streams, Nyanners is a veteran in her league.

Apart from streaming under the Just Chatting category, she occasionally plays Minecraft, League of Legends, and a few other games.

In the month of October 2023, Nyanners was active for 14 days and streamed for a total of 41 hours. She had an average viewership of approximately 3,800 and was watched for 156,000 hours.

3) Filian

Filian recently also announced the VTuber Awards 2023.(Image via filianIsLost/X)

Filian is known for her cheerful and confident personality, which manages to entertain viewers without using any lewdness or NSFW language. Her family-friendly persona makes her a great watch for all ages. Although she is usually very composed, she is not a stranger to raging over games like the Suika Game.

Filian recently also announced that she would be hosting the VTuber Awards 2023, which aims to recognize and celebrate VTubers' contributions to the online entertainment industry.

In October 2023, Filian's channel grew tremendously, adding 23,000 followers, which accumulated to a total of 731,000+ followers. She averaged around 6,200 viewers for her streams.

4) Gawr Gura

Gawr Gura gained millions of views in October. (Image via gawrgura/X)

Gawr Gura "Senzawa" is a Japan-based star who is a member of the music group Hololive EN-Myth. She streams exclusively on YouTube, gathering a whopping 4.4 million subscribers on the platform.

Her broadcasts are focused on Let's Plays, karaoke, and Just Chatting streams. She has many songs under her name, such as 'blue horizon!!' and a cover of 'Kyoufuu All Back'.

In October 2023, she amassed 3.2 million views on her videos, gaining around 150,000 views per day. She has completed 500 uploads on her channel, with her live videos getting around 300,000 views each.

5) shxtou

Shxtou is a male Vietnamese-American Twitch streamer. (Image via shxtou/X)

Shxtou (read as Shoto) is a Vietnamese-American who is famous for his soft and ASMR-esque voice. He has a puppy-like appearance with dog ears and dog tail characteristics.

He plays a variety of video games, such as Minecraft, Suika Game, and the horror game Don't Scream.

The sheer expanse of Shxtou's content has led to 18,800 followers within October 2023. He has been active for 18 days, streaming for a total of 93 hours. He has been watched for 386,000 hours, with the highest number of concurrent viewers for his streams for the month being 14,000+.