Bilibili Gaming vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage will feature Bilibili Gaming vs FlyQuest on July 8, 2025. While the winner will advance to the next round to face Anyone's Legend, the losing team will be eliminated from the event. This battle between the LPL and the LTA teams will be played in a best-of-five, Fearless Draft format.
Here are more details regarding Bilibili Gaming (BLG) and FlyQuest's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 8, 2025.
Bilibili Gaming vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will face Anyone's Legend in the next round?
After easing past the Play-In Stage at the MSI, Bilibili Gaming started the Bracket Stage with a 3-1 victory against LEC's KOI. However, in the subsequent match, the team got obliterated against T1 with a 0-3 scoreline.
While the opponent performed admirably, BLG players delivered a disappointing performance throughout the series. The mid-to-late game team fighting was out of sync, and macro rotations were underwhelming.
Meanwhile, FlyQuest started its MSI journey with a 1-3 loss against Anyone's Legend and fell to the Lower Bracket. However, it solidified LTA's spot as a higher-ranked region after a 3-0 clean sweep against LEC's G2 Esports.
The most consistent player for FlyQuest has been its Jungler, Inspired. His synergy with Toplaner Bwipo and timely rotations throughout the Rift have been significant. Furthermore, the Botlane duo of Massu and Busio is also in great form.
With notable solo laners such as Bin and knight, BLG should have the upper hand against FlyQuest. However, with home crowd advantage and momentum in their favor, FlyQuest can pull a massive upset and proceed to the next round to face LPL first seed, Anyone's Legend.
Prediction: BLG 3 - 2 FlyQuest
Bilibili Gaming vs FlyQuest: Head-to-head
This will be the first time BLG and FlyQuest face off in an official LoL esports event.
Previous results
BLG lost its previous series 2-3 against T1 in the MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Semifinal.
On the other hand, FlyQuest won its last match 3-0 against G2 Esports in the Lower Bracket.
Rosters
Bilibili Gaming
- Top: Bin (MSI Winner 2022)
- Jungle: Beichuan
- Mid: knight (MSI Winner 2023)
- ADC: Elk
- Support: ON
FlyQuest
- Top: Bwipo
- Jungle: Inspired
- Mid: Quad
- ADC: Massu
- Support: Busio
How to watch Bilibili Gaming vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Here are the scheduled starting times of the BLG vs FlyQuest series:
- PT: July 8, 2025, at 5 pm
- CET: July 9, 2025, at 2 am
- IST: July 9, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Beijing CST: July 9, 2025, at 8 am
- KST: July 9, 2025, at 9 am
To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: Riot Games
- YouTube: LoL Esports
- LoLEsports.com: LoL Esports
