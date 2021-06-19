Biomutant 1.5 Patch Notes: Dynamic HUD, melee lock-on, and more

THQ Nordic just released the Biomutant 1.5 patch that further improves many of the systems in place. The Biomutant 1.5 patch adds features like an option to lock-on targets in melee range and improvements to the HUD for a smoother appearance.
PlayStation and PC players already have access to the Biomutant 1.5 patch and can experience the changes today. Xbox and Origin players will receive the update soon enough to stay at the same level.
Biomutant 1.5 Patch overview
PC Specific
- Added "Field of View Type" setting for selection between horizontal and vertical fields of view
PlayStation Specific
- Fixed incorrectly working menus when Enter and Back are swapped
Level Cap
- Level cap increased to 100 from 50 to allow players to reach higher and more complex builds
Items & Loot
Items and loot updates/changes center around improving the looting experience along with some menu enhancements. Here's a list of the big items from the patch notes:
- Added more superb loot variations
- Added higher tier relic and legendary weapon parts that will drop at level 50
- Updated loot generation to provide more variation
- Added scrap option on loot screen
- Added option to hide or show head items
- Increased damage of later tribes to balance the player gear at higher levels
- Updated Saw Blades to have a lower spread to correctly pierce though enemies
- Reduced resistance values for Ancient Pants to help balance other gear
- Fixed Automaton Health Injector cooldown being reset incorrectly
Various other item and loot fixes came with the patch in addition to the ones mentioned above.
Settings
The HUD gets a boost with the Biomutant 1.5 patch that allows players to toggle the Dynamic option that hides UI elements. The UI elements temporarily show up when players toggle them on, otherwise they will remain hidden to display more of the in-game world.
There's also a Quick Menu Toggle option. This way, players can look at in-game menus faster to swap weapons or eat consumables in the Biomutant 1.5 patch update.
Narrator
The narrator receives a few bug fixes that tossed the dialogue scenes off track just a bit. Mostly, the fixes were implemented to make the dialogue flow more smoothly and to make sure NPCs acted correctly.
Combat
The combat system received a sea of fixes to correct issues where abilities missed, dealt less or more damage than its supposed to, and other things. Here's a quick look at some of the major combat updates:
- Added Lock-On option for melee combat to target one enemy at a time
- Added ability for smaller enemies to throw stones at mounted players
- Added fleeing behavior to player mounts when combat is entered
- Fixed Invicibility and Stimulus perk damage multipliers
- Fixed attacks missing when they're not supposed to with certain items
- Fixed issue where Pichu goons only used a kick attack
- Fixed Telekinesis when thrown rocks wouldn't deal damage
Quests
The Biomutant 1.5 patch updated some quests with their items, spawn rates and more. Enemy captains in bandit camps now spawn correctly and unique quests now give the right Material Quality.
Multiple quests that couldn't be completed after loading a saved game are now fixed in the Biomutant 1.5 patch. Additionally, tribe issues related to quests have been smoothed over to properly allow players to complete them.
Miscellaneous
User Interface saw some updates with added map indicators, overlapping UI elements and various menu issues. Other fixes that caused the menu to glitch and hide certain elements were also implemented in the Biomutant 1.5 patch.
Multiple issues related to player damage at certain times and world material spawns have been fixed as well. All of the fixes in the Biomutant 1.5 patch are meant to correct some aspects of the game that prevent player progress and balanced gameplay.