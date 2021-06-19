Biomutant 1.5 Patch Notes: Dynamic HUD, melee lock-on, and more

THQ Nordic just released the Biomutant 1.5 patch that further improves many of the systems in place. The Biomutant 1.5 patch adds features like an option to lock-on targets in melee range and improvements to the HUD for a smoother appearance.

PlayStation and PC players already have access to the Biomutant 1.5 patch and can experience the changes today. Xbox and Origin players will receive the update soon enough to stay at the same level.

Biomutant 1.5 Patch overview

PC Specific

Added "Field of View Type" setting for selection between horizontal and vertical fields of view

PlayStation Specific

Fixed incorrectly working menus when Enter and Back are swapped

Level Cap

Level cap increased to 100 from 50 to allow players to reach higher and more complex builds

Items & Loot

Items and loot updates/changes center around improving the looting experience along with some menu enhancements. Here's a list of the big items from the patch notes:

Added more superb loot variations

Added higher tier relic and legendary weapon parts that will drop at level 50

Updated loot generation to provide more variation

Added scrap option on loot screen

Added option to hide or show head items

Increased damage of later tribes to balance the player gear at higher levels

Updated Saw Blades to have a lower spread to correctly pierce though enemies

Reduced resistance values for Ancient Pants to help balance other gear

Fixed Automaton Health Injector cooldown being reset incorrectly

Various other item and loot fixes came with the patch in addition to the ones mentioned above.

Settings

The HUD gets a boost with the Biomutant 1.5 patch that allows players to toggle the Dynamic option that hides UI elements. The UI elements temporarily show up when players toggle them on, otherwise they will remain hidden to display more of the in-game world.

There's also a Quick Menu Toggle option. This way, players can look at in-game menus faster to swap weapons or eat consumables in the Biomutant 1.5 patch update.

Narrator

The narrator receives a few bug fixes that tossed the dialogue scenes off track just a bit. Mostly, the fixes were implemented to make the dialogue flow more smoothly and to make sure NPCs acted correctly.

Combat

The combat system received a sea of fixes to correct issues where abilities missed, dealt less or more damage than its supposed to, and other things. Here's a quick look at some of the major combat updates:

Added Lock-On option for melee combat to target one enemy at a time

Added ability for smaller enemies to throw stones at mounted players

Added fleeing behavior to player mounts when combat is entered

Fixed Invicibility and Stimulus perk damage multipliers

Fixed attacks missing when they're not supposed to with certain items

Fixed issue where Pichu goons only used a kick attack

Fixed Telekinesis when thrown rocks wouldn't deal damage

Quests

The Biomutant 1.5 patch updated some quests with their items, spawn rates and more. Enemy captains in bandit camps now spawn correctly and unique quests now give the right Material Quality.

Multiple quests that couldn't be completed after loading a saved game are now fixed in the Biomutant 1.5 patch. Additionally, tribe issues related to quests have been smoothed over to properly allow players to complete them.

Miscellaneous

User Interface saw some updates with added map indicators, overlapping UI elements and various menu issues. Other fixes that caused the menu to glitch and hide certain elements were also implemented in the Biomutant 1.5 patch.

Multiple issues related to player damage at certain times and world material spawns have been fixed as well. All of the fixes in the Biomutant 1.5 patch are meant to correct some aspects of the game that prevent player progress and balanced gameplay.

