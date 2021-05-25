Biomutant all editions: Every add-on and pre-order bonus explained

With Biomutant dropping today, May 25th, THQ Nordic included a series of add-ons and bonuses that attach new gameplay styles and other features. Special types of the game can be purchased as well that unlock new content.

The Collector's Edition and Atomic Edition include exclusive items for hardcore gamers and true lovers of Biomutant. If players pre-order the game, they will unlock a new addition to it as well.

Biomutant's editions and bonus package

Pre-order bonus

The soundtrack gives players the freedom to listen to over 30 minutes of the game's music in 16 different tracks (Image via THQ Nordic)

Wise players who pre-ordered Biomutant will receive an exclusive soundtrack for the game as well as the DLC. The Mercenary DLC adds a new class to the game that offers a sixth starting class with its own perks and combat style.

The soundtrack gives players the freedom to listen to over 30 minutes of the game's music in 16 different tracks. Once Biomutant launches, this DLC will be available for purchase along with the original soundtrack.

Collector's Edition

This edition adds a little flair to the gamer's life (Image via THQ Nordic)

Those who decide they want a little more immersion into Biomutant can purchase the Colletor's Edition. For $109 on PC and $119 on console, this pack includes neat features, such as a mini figurine and a Premium Box.

The Collector's Edition includes the Mercenary DLC and the soundtrack as well. Though it doesn't contain as much content as the Atomic Edition listed below, it adds a little flair to the gamer's life with these items:

The Mercenary DLC

The Base Game

The Game Soundtrack

A Hero Figurine

Artwork on A1 Fabric

A Premium Box

THQ Nordic went the extra mile with these add-ons, and it gets even better for those who want it all.

Atomic Edition

Gamers can take their experience to the next level (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Atomic Edition of Biomutant packs everything from the Collector's Edition plus a few added items that will allow players to transform their surroundings.

Those who can dish out $399 for this bundle will genuinely receive all there is to the game. This awesome pack includes the following:

The Mercenary DLC

The Base Game

The Game Soundtrack

A T-shirt

An Oversized Mousepad

Artwork on A1 Fabric

A Premium Box

A High Detail Diorama

A Steelbook

Biomutant lovers who want to take their game experience to the next level will obtain everything imaginable to help them dive into the world.

