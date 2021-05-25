Biomutant all Mounts: Where to find Mounts and how to use them for in-game travel

Biomutant, THQ Nordic's new post-apocalyptic role-playing game, will hit the market tomorrow. There are dozens of things players need to know, including where to find Mounts and how to use them.

The world of this kung-fu fable stretches forever, creating massive distances to travel. To save time and effort, obtaining a Mount to travel across the map is essential.

Where to find Biomutant Mounts

The Mount pool in Biomutant ranges from strange to stranger and gives players an interesting companion, to say the least. There are dozens of mounts to choose from that each travel by different means.

Theories of how to unlock these mounts are circulating, including players' ability to tame wild mounts. To tame the desired mount, obtain its preferred food and feed it to strengthen the bond between it and the player.

Another method for Mounts that Biomutant offers lies in the Vendor system. Mounts can be purchased from various Vendors across the world in outposts that belong to the player's tribe or the one that a player conquers.

Vehicles in the game can be obtained from quests and can be found in the world instead of taming them.

Rideable Mounts

As expected, one of the mount types in Biomutant are rideable animals. These creatures resemble animals like horses, llamas, and wolves but don't exactly match them in every feature. The game designers based these mounts off of real animals then added their own flair to make them stand out.

An interesting feature to rideable mounts is that it seems that specific kinds tolerate the different climates of the world differently. This may align similarly to the character's tolerance traits.

Flying Mounts

To rival rideable mounts, Flying Mounts are exactly what they sound like: Mounts that fly. Rather than traditionally flying, these Mounts seem to glide over long distances.

Some are creatures that you can walk around with like bat-like flyers and others come in the form of a glider suit attached to the character's back. Larger Flying Mounts can be driven as vehicles like a hot air balloon-type contraption.

Mechanical Mounts

Mechanical Mounts are like giant robots that the character can ride around in. They range from humanoid figures resembling typical robots all the way to the crawling hand that can flick enemies to death.

Many of these Mechanical Mounts are combat-oriented and are better against some bosses. The Humanoid Mech is linked to the World-Eater Event, so it'll be interesting to see if the other Mechs will be connected to future events as well.

THQ Nordic has gone the extra mile in the travel system for Biomutant. Dozens of Mounts await players for different gameplay preferences. The depth of the Mount pool represents how well designed the game is, and players should have a long list of Mounts to test and wreck with.