In the New World of Biomutant, players can find themselves fighting some ridiculously overpowered bosses. These tough monsters will be unique and provide a real challenge to players. There are many bosses in Biomutant, some of which are known as World Eaters.

Despite their ferocity and strength in battle, players will not be charging headfirst to defeat these bosses The developers have provided players with the ability to use mechs and other battle gear to help ease the fight against these behemoths. So, without further ado, it's time to check out some of the bosses confirmed so far in Biomutant.

Biomutant: All bosses confirmed so far

Although there is no concrete information about which in-game bosses are considered World Eaters and which are just normal elite bosses, players can get a fair idea about the kind of creatures they'll be facing off against in Biomutant.

Note: Spoilers beyond this point

1. Jumbo Puff

If spotted, run away (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Jumbo Puff has shark-like teeth and can lash its tongue to whip players around. This World Eater is probably the first that players will encounter in-game.

It can really take a punch, and in the true sense of the word, it is a "bullet sponge." In addition to devastating attacks, Jumbo Puff can smash through buildings and even use environmental objects to attack the player.

2. (Name Unknown)

This is not a capturable Pokemon (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Despite its name being unknown, judging by its size, it's pretty evident that this Turtle is a World Eater. Players will have to fight this boss underwater and will be helped by a giant squid during the engagement.

It's likely that this creature will have no ranged attack and will depend on melee to damage players. Fighting this behemoth underwater is going to be either an amazing experience or a scary one.

3. Hoof Poof

Unlike any rabbit you've ever seen (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Not all rabbits are cute, especially not this one. Hoof Poof shoots spikes from its tail, which players need to dodge to have a chance to survive the encounter. This Biomutant boss is really dangerous, given its range of attacks and the distance from which it can shoot those spikes.

4. Fiery Fluff Hulk

Spicy! (Image via YouTube, HoTop GaminG)

Judging by its size, ability to spit fire and being incredibly hard to kill, the Fiery Fluff Hulk will definitely be a hard boss to take down in Biomutant. It seems to be some sort of creature that has mutated in a fiery biome, which has led to it evolving the ability to spit fire at enemies and burn them down to a cinder.

Watch boss fights in Biomutant here:

