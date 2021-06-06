Biomutant Guide: Breeds and what they are good for

THQ Nordic's Biomutant offers players a wide range of playstyles and combat approaches to traverse through the world with. There are a handful of different paths to take in terms of class types, breeds, and mutations.

All of this can be a bit much to take in for new players, so breaking down the essential parts of the character creation menu is essential. To select the player's desired stats for the type of character they want, knowing what each breed offers can help.

Biomutant character Breed menu explained

The first screen that players come to when making a new Biomutant character is the breed selection screen. There are six classes for players to choose from: Primal, Dumdon, Rex, Hyla, Fip, and Murgel.

Each breed dictates the body type and effects class attributes to some degree. In many cases, the breed type plays well with certain class choices.

Primal

Image via THQ Nordic

Primals have low melee damage, health, and armor, making them squishy and not a good choice to charge into a fight head on. They do, however, possess the highest critical chance in the game.

This breed is ideal for ranged combat that focuses around moving and shooting. A good class selection to pair with them would be the Dead Eye.

Dumdon

Image via THQ Nordic

On the opposite end, Dumdons have the highest melee damage in Biomutant compared to other breeds. Similar to the Primal breed, Dumdons rely on fast movements and quick attacks due to their low health and energy regeneration.

Think of this class as a rogue type character that bursts from the shadows and slices enemies in seconds. The Mercenary class pairs best with this breed if players preordered the game.

Rex

Image via THQ Nordic

This breed is essentially the jack of all trades and is extremely well balanced. They have decent health, melee damage, and energy regeneration. Players can use this Biomutant breed to perform well in virtually any situation.

Rex's can be played with any class given their well-rounded state. New Biomutant players can quickly learn how the game operates by choosing this breed.

Hyla

Image via THQ Nordic

Hyla's are Biomutant's tank character with the highest health and armor of any breed. They have low Psi-Power and energy regeneration, making them great for melee and ranged based combat.

The Sentinel class is a great option to take with Hylas due to the increase in armor and other tank-supporting perks. Commando is another good choice because of how they increase ranged damage and have perks that aid physical fighting.

Fip

Image via THQ Nordic

The Fip breed holds the highest Power and energy regeneration in the game, making them Biomutant's perfect mages. This breed allows players to utilize Psi-Powers instead of focusing on physical damage.

The Psi-Freak class is likely the only viable option to take with Fips due to the insane Psi-Damage potential. Dishing out damage without getting close enough to be hit is what this breed focuses on.

Murgel

Image via THQ Nordic

Murgels are similar to Primals in terms of stats, but have a lower critical strike chance. What makes this breed stand out is their majorly increased potential in trading situations and looting chance.

This breed is a safe pick for players who want to build their character from the ground up as the game goes on. Economy bonuses are what Murgels bring to the table, allowing Biomutant players a little flexibility in other areas.

