Biomutant: PSI Freak build and how it works

Biomutant contains a wide range of classes for players to test out and utilize with their favorite playstyle. One that's caught the eye of many is the Psi-Freak build that combines a balance of Psi-Powers, Unique Perks, and Biogenetics to outsustain enemies.

The hardest part about this class is obtaining enough Bio points to unlock the best abilities for this class. Biomutant's Psi-Freak is a mage-based build that allows players to gain the advantage through Psi-Power damage instead of physical damage.

How does Biomutant's Psi-Freak build work?

With the difficulty of accessing ability trees, like Biogenetics, this build may cost more than its worth in the eyes of some players. It's a challenging build to complete and relies heavily on its Psi-Damage abilities.

Another aspect of what makes this build tough to utilize is the lack of gear that empowers the Psi-Damage moves. This ultimately removes one side of the game and forces players to rely on the class's Perks.

Abilities

Spark Ball is the bread and butter of this Biomutant build until better abilities can be unlocked. This ability allows players to damage enemies in the direction they are facing from a distance.

Rad Wisps can increase the damage dealt if unlocked by throwing Particles in front and inflicting Radioactive damage. Players need 4 Bio points to unlock Rad Wisps to combine it with Spark Ball for a deadly starting move set.

The ultimate goal to work towards is unlocking Ki Spark. Think of this as the class's best ability, as it allows the Psi-Freak to shock massive waves of enemies from a safe distance.

Image via THQ Nordic

Ki Spark takes a while to reach, requiring 16 Psi points with a Light Aura score of 30. However, when unlocked, this ability will allow players to run through hordes with little resistance.

Breed

Boosting Power in the Biomutant character creation screen is vital to maximizing the damage potential of a Psi-Freak class build. Taking the Fip Breed starts players off on the right path towards a powerful mage.

Attributes

Image via THQ Nordic

Intellect is where the majority of the focus should be placed when creating a Biomutant Psi-Freak build. As mentioned above, Psi-Freaks only increase their damage through Perks and Attributes, so pumping intellect is the way to go.

While most points are in Intellect, early Biomutant Psi-Freaks will be squishier than most other classes. Take great precaution until Sustain Perks can be picked up later in the game.

Perks

Image via THQ Nordic

Brain Drain might be the most essential Biomutant Perk Psi-Freaks can unlock due to how it heals players for 20% of Psi-Damage dealt. Since this build forces Psi-Freaks to place efforts into the Intellect Attribute, taking a Perk that heals can counter the squishiness.

Psi-Spikes increases Psi-Damage dealt by 10%. Biomutant Psi-Freaks can only gain power through Perks, so pick up as many as possible.

Megamind allows players to regenerate their Energy 20% faster. Energy is essential to mages, thereby making this a great Perk to take for slinging abilities.

Nocturnal grants additional Intellect at night, boosting Psi-Damage at certain times during the Biomutant day cycle. While it's only helpful at night, players can utilize this to pick big fights once the sun goes down.

Weapons and Armor

Weapons don't play nearly as large of a part as armor does in Biomutant Psi-Freak builds. Taking ranged weapons, however, is the best route to stay out of hairy situations with little health and defense.

Psi-Freaks need to be on the lookout for armor pieces that increase Energy Regen and Ki Energy. Maxing these two pools will allow players to cast their ever-important abilities as frequently as possible.

Image via THQ Nordic

This entire build focuses on casting abilities, staying away from fatal damage, and utilizing Psi-Damage instead of relying on weapons for the bulk attacks. Psi-Damage abilities currently cannot critically strike, however, so having a good ranged weapon to fight with is still a good idea.

Captive Quests are the best method to obtain Psi points quickly. Try to find as many of these as possible to further the ability pool before enemies become too tough to handle.

Light Aura points can be scored with these quests as well, and additional Psi points can be found at Shrines. For Biogenetic points, explore the Biohazard zones and defeat the Morks inside.

Biomutant players who wish to unlock the full potential of the Psi-Freak build should focus on finding Psi-Damage buffs wherever they can. Seek out the best methods to unlock Psi abilities and be wary of getting too close to enemies.