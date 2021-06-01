Biomutant: Mercenary class build

The class system for Biomutant offers a complex variety of gameplay for players who want a specific approach to fighting enemies.

There are different styles of fighting, like the Psi-Freak mage and the Sentinel protector, that sit far from each other in terms of combat types.

Biomutant included an additional class in the DLC that came as a part of the preorder bundle and gave players a slice-and-dice experience. The Mercenary class favors dual swords, to slash enemies with extra damage at the expense of durability.

Image via THQ Nordic

Biomutant's Mercenary build

Two perks that come with the Mercenary class give it extra damage in different ways. Fury adds an additional 10% damage to melee weapons and Twin Silver Grip allows Mercenaries to hold two melee weapons at one time.

Taking the Dumdon breed matches well with Mercenaries due to its health and armor bonus, in addition to the melee improvements. Other Biomutant breeds may work in other methods depending on the player's desired style of combat.

Image via THQ Nordic

Blink and Mucus Bubble are the two best Biomutant Biogenetics to take for Mercenaries to give them added mobility to avoid damage. Psi-Powers like Freeze and Telekenesis will aid in controlling enemies to whip out more damage before they can retaliate.

Image via THQ Nordic

Melee weapons are the way to go with Mercenaries due to the perks they receive and the breeds that allow for additional melee damage. The best way to fight with this class is to stay mobile and slash at enemies with hit-and-run tactics and close range assaults.

Biomutant players need to pick up perks like Brutality and Invincibility to maximize damage output. Brutality grants 10% critical damage from melee weapons. Paired with the Murgel breed, it gives an extra edge in the fight.

Invincibility gifts Biomutant Mercenaries 20% armor and attack damage while at full health. Though this perk may not last long in fights, its a good advantage to have when taking the fight to the enemy.