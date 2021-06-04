Biomutant: How to acquire the heat suit

The world of Biomutant is a treacherous one that warrants a variety of sources of protection when traveling.

There is radioactivity, freezing cold temperatures, and zones sweltering with heat in Biomutant. Making it through these zones requires players to obtain special suits fit for the environment.

The heat suit is an important piece of equipment in Biomutant. Players most likely don't want to overheat and melt away on the playthrough of this action-adventure RPG.

How to find the heat suit in Biomutant

Obtaining the heat suit improves the Biomutant player's heat resistance. It is essentially a suit of armor that withstands heat. It resembles a shiny aluminum hazmat suit.

To start the quest for the heat suit, players will need to travel to Pingdish 6K. There will be a satellite and rotation puzzle that must be completed. There is nothing unusual about this puzzle compared to others in Biomutant.

Once the puzzle has been solved, players will learn of the location known as Bangshelter 6L. Head that way after preparing for a battle. There will be a horde of enemies waiting in a dungeoun-type area.

These enemies will be inside and outside of the Bangshelter, but should not cause much trouble aside from a bit of time. Once they are defeated, players can enter Bangshelter 6L.

At the end of the bunker, Biomutant players will come across a container that holds the heat suit. Simply interact with the container and the heat suit will be added to the inventory.

The heat suit has three parts which can all be equipped separately. When fully pieced together, the suit provides a 145% heat resistance bonus. It can be paired with other armor pieces for boosted stats and resistances elsewhere too.

YouTuber FP Good Game has made a superb video guide detailing how Biomutant players can obtain a heat suit.

