How to break the walls in Biomutant's Klonk The Wall mission

Some exploration in Biomutant requires players to smash through walls with sheer force.

Not every wall can be broken down or powered through in Biomutant. Players will eventually be able to tell which walls will break and which ones won't. Doing the job requires a bit more than that, though.

Biomutant doesn't make it obvious how to break through these walls. There is a special item that players must obtain. Once this item is acquired, demolishing walls will be a common occurrence.

How to break walls in Biomutant mission Klonk the Wall

The Old World Klonkfist is available early on in Biomutant (Image via THQ Nordic)

The vastness of Biomutant comes with a variety of weapons to deal damage with, areas to explore, and ways to traverse the map. Breaking down walls can open up an entirely new world.

This is why players must obtain the Old World Klonkfist. It is available early on in Biomutant, so there is no excuse for players not to grab this valuable item as soon as they possibly can.

The Klonkfist can be found during this mission (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Klonkfist can be found during The Tribe War Begins. This main quest will take players to an underground location. After entering the area, players should follow the waypoints.

The waypoints lead to a smaller room where the Klonkfist is nestled on a wall. They can walk up to the wall and interact with it, thus grabbing the Klonkfist and adding it to the Biomutant player's inventory.

That will trigger the objective indicating gamers to Klonk the Wall. They can equip the Klonkfist and get ready to klonk away. They should approach the wall that can be broken, then hold and let go of the melee button.

Players can klonk away once they have the Klonkfist (Image via THQ Nordic)

On Biomutant for PC, the melee button is originally the Right-Click on the mouse. On the PlayStation, it is Square, and on the Xbox, it is X. That will power up the Klonkfist.

Releasing the weapon will cause the player to lunge forward and attack with it, and three hits will do the trick. Upgrading the weapon will allow some of the stronger walls in Biomutant to be broken.