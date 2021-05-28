Can you reset skill points in Biomutant?

To put it simply, Biomutant does not allow players to reset any of their skill points in the game.

Many games with roleplaying capabilities allow for players to reset the skill points spent throughout their journey. In gaming, that is known as "respec." This gives huge appeal to the replayability of certain games.

Unfortunately, players cannot respec in Biomutant. Once points are spent into a specific skill or attribute, they are there for good. Players will need to take their time when spending their points.

Spending skill points in Biomutant without being able to respec

Removing, replacing, or resetting skill points is not available for players in Biomutant. With how long the game was in development, this actually has some players massively disappointed.

There are some good things that Biomutant allows, however. Even without the ability to respec, or reset skill points, players can take their time without feeling the need to spend points immediately.

There are many primary stats, perks, resistances, Psi-Powers, Upgrades, and Biogenetics that Biomutant players can add points to throughout their adventure in the game.

Our first look at the skill point system in #Biomutant pic.twitter.com/p5jMlFaTqy — Give Me The Loot (@GMTLGAMING) May 16, 2021

Be sure each skill point is spent to match what the desired character class will be. This is an important thing to note. Without being able to reset them, the first time must be a sure thing.

Biomutant players can save their skill points, though. This is the plus side of the entire situation. They don't need to be dished out right away. This makes it easier for players who aren't quite sure what path they want to take.

@THQNordic I already know that new game plus is confirmed for biomutant but i just wanted to know if your psi point and mutations are transferred into ur new game and also is it possible to get all light and dark skills on one character — Sean Morris (@DistortedArk) May 23, 2021

Saving skill points means more advanced skills can be unlocked later in the game, when the going can get rough. Moreover,, the lack of the ability to reset skill points does not take away from replayability.

Light and dark paths, alternate endings, different mission completions, different appearances, and a variety of class loadouts make Biomutant a great game to jump right into again after finishing a playthrough.