Biomutant: The best melee weapon to use

Biomutant allows players to create a variety of class types, including melee-focused fighters.

Those who like to get up close and personal will certainly want to get their hands on some of the best melee weapons found in Biomutant. There are several, but one rises above the rest.

The best melee weapon in Biomutant is hands down the Pri Murgel Sword. It is a brutal sword that deals massive damage, sets enemies ablaze, and will win the player just about any battle.

The best melee weapon in Biomutant

Pri Murgel Sword

Image via THQ Nordic

The Pri Murgel Sword is one of several Unique Weapons in Biomutant. It is a two-handed slash weapon. It deals insane damage on top of the heat effect that comes with it.

Per the Biomutant Wiki, it does damage in the range of 287-354. It has lower attack speed, but medium armor piercing capabilities. It comes with a 6% critical hit chance too. It can be given addons to increase its power even further.

Image via THQ Nordic

This medium-weight Biomutant melee weapon isn't that difficult to come by. It just takes some time playing the game and a little bit of patience. Players have to embark on a sidequest to obtain it.

The following video by YouTube FP Good Game does a great job of showcasing the journey to obtaining the Pri Murgel Sword. It all starts with completing enough of the main story to unlock the Googlide.

The Googlide is a vehicle that allows Biomutant players to safely cross water. Use it to reach the Lumentower, climb to the top, and activate the Lumenlamp. This begins the sidequest known as The Beacon.

Completing The Beacon requires some travel and a small boss fight, as shown in the video. The end of the side quest will reward Biomutant players with the all-powerful Pri Murgel Sword, the best melee weapon in the game.