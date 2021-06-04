Biomutant: The locations of Googlide Wrekboxes

Biomutant is filled with secrets that can only be unraveled with the help of a Googlide.

The Googlide is a vehicle that is used to travel across bodies of water in Biomutant. Players will obtain the vehicle during a main quest called Goop, so it is not something that can be missed.

Biomutant players can use their ranged weapons while on the Googlide, defeating enemies onshore or in the water.

Googlide Wrekboxes need to be found in order to obtain and upgrade the vehicle.

Where to find the Googlide Wrekboxes in Biomutant

Players will obtain the Googlide during a main quest known as Goop (Image via THQ Nordic)

There are a total of nine Googlide Wrekboxes in a playthrough of Biomutant. However, each location provides a random piece of loot. This means players may get customizations over upgrades.

#1 Subnautica Station

Subnautica Station (Image via THQ Nordic)

The first Googlide Wrekbox is located north of Subnautica Station. It is in the sewer system along with the Rotation Puzzles and Circuit Board. Both puzzles need to be completed to reach this Biomutant loot crate.

#2 Gumquack Hollow

Gumquack Hollow (Image via THQ Nordic)

Near the Domp Outpost, to the east of Pokburr, is Gumquack Hollow. A quest will force players to fight a large enemy here. After it is defeated, players can enter a room on the right to obtain the Wrekbox.

#3 BrokenBoat

BrokenBoat (Image via THQ Nordic)

The BrokenBoat island can be found to the east of Mitre Mop Outpost. This will lead players to a large group of enemies. Players will have to be ready for a fight to find the Googlide Wrekbox in this location.

#4 Bangshelter 2E

Bangshelter 2E (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Googlide Wrekbox in Bangshelter 2E is near the location of the Porky Puff fight. Biomutant players will need to obtain the Radioactivity Suit to find the Googlide Wrekbox near the Bangshelter.

#5 Froskmosk

Froskmosk (Image via THQ Nordic)

Players can loot a Googlide Wrekbox on a small island to the north of Froskmosk. The island is located between Froskmosk and Bangshelter 2G.

#6 Brickback 3G

Brickback 3G (Image via THQ Nordic)

Higher-level Biomutant players will have no problem finding the Googlide Wrekbox located in Brickback 3G. Players who may be under-leveled can sneak onto the southeast side of the island to avoid a fight that might not go well.

#7 Manufactorium

Manufactorium (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Googlide Wrekbox at the Manufactorim is easy to find but does require a Radioactivity Suit. There are some tough enemies on the way to the location, so players should ensure that they bring some heavy firepower.

#8 Rokoblok Outpost

Rokoblok Outpost (Image via THQ Nordic)

Biomutant players will need the Mjut and the ability to pull down Stalagmite Tunnels to find this Googlide Wrekbox.

Players can head west of the Rokoblok Outpost and then north after at Plumsidums to get to the Wrekbox. The Mjut lets players access a cave where the Googlide Wrekbox is located.

#9 Frozy Brickback

Frozy Brickback (Image via THQ Nordic)

The final Googlide Wrekbox requires Biomutant players to obtain some cold-weather gear.

The Wrekbox is on the southeast side of Frozy Brickback, located in an underground bunker littered with ice enemies.

