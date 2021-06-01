Biomutant: How to break Rock walls 

By now, players must have explored a lot of New World, yet one question keeps popping up again and again: how to break Rock walls in Biomutant?

The answer is really simple: players need to use the Klonkfist to get through certain walls in-game.

Breaking these special rock walls down is not just for show, as players will often find superb loot and other valuable items hidden behind them. However, certain walls are stronger than others and can't be broken down despite using the Klonkfist on them.

So, the question again arises, "How to break Rock walls in Biomutant?"

The answer? By using an upgraded version of Klonkfist. It's stronger, packs a meaner punch, and will allow players to breakthrough special walls with ease. To unlock the upgraded version of Klonkfist, players need to complete a short side quest, which will involve some electrifying moments.

How to break Rock walls in Biomutant?

As mentioned above, players will need to undertake a small side quest known as "High Voltage" to upgrade the Klonkfist to be able to punch through the tough rock walls in Biomutant.

This quest can be done fairly early on in the game, and the level two Klonkfist is an essential item to have for exploration and combat.

Here are the steps to complete the side quest and upgrade the Klonkfist:

Step 1 - Travel to Anywhere and talk to the NPC called Klick.

Step 2 - Initiate the dialogue, and begin the "High Voltage" side quest.

Step 3 - Travel to the old Zapstation.

Step 4 - Once at the location, pull the lever to activate the power and start the lighting.

Step 5 - Use the lightning to charge the piece of metal by interacting with the lightning strike. Repeat the step.

Step 6 - After charging the metal for the second time, an elemental monster will appear. Defeat it and repeat the process for a third and final time.

Step 7 - Once done, return to Click and upgrade the Klonkfist to level two.

Bonus - Remember to collect the additional rewards from the Resource Totem and Psionic Shrine in the Zapstation area before leaving.

