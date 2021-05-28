Is it even possible to change tribes in Biomutant? Yes, it is, but be warned it is a long drawn process and will take some time for players to complete. While the process is not that difficult, much time and energy will change Tribes in Biomutant.

Players may want to change Tribes in Biomutant for several reasons. Perhaps the initial storyline was not a good choice. Maybe the enemy tribe has a better unique weapon to offer or simply because the current tribe has become dull. Irrespective of the reason, here is a step-by-step guide on how to change Tribes in Biomutant.

Here are the 6 tribes in #biomutant pic.twitter.com/myRWj4G1V1 — Give Me The Loot (@GMTLGAMING) May 23, 2021

Also Read: Biomutant all Race and Classes - The best breeds, Mutations, Attributes, and more

How to change Tribes in Biomutant: A Step-by-Step Guide

Players can change Tribes in Biomutant by speaking to the Tribe's Sifu. However, players must join a neutral Tribe if the current tribe is an enemy of the chosen Tribe. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

If the player wishes to join a neutral Tribe:

Step 1: Players need to enter the fort of the Tribe. They wish to align themselves with and speak to the Sifu.

Step 2: Follow the dialog prompts directed towards joining the Tribe and complete them.

If the player wishes to join a Tribe that is already an enemy of the current Tribe:

Step 1: Players will need to join a neutral Tribe that is neither an ally nor enemy of the Tribe players wishes to join eventually.

Step 2: After joining a natural Tribe, players can now head back to the Fort of the Tribe they wish to join and speak to the Sifu.

Step 3: Complete the dialogue chain to join the Tribe.

If the purpose of changing Tribes is to gain access to their unique weapons, then conquest would be a better option as players can gain a lot of experience and loot as a reward as well.

I always take the “good” route in decision based games but this black air force activity of a description has me wanting to dig deep into the dark aura option in Biomutant 😂. pic.twitter.com/bHv1oHSHfs — Flowerblight Ganon (@tatiyanaleanne) May 26, 2021

How to choose the right Tribe to avoid having to change Tribes in Biomutant?

Well, there is no correct answer. However, joining a Dark Aura Tribe could have repercussions later on, as NPCs found throughout the world more often than not will only share information with players who have more Light Aura.

However, players will need some amount of Dark Aura to unlock powerful Psi-Powers on the flip side. Balancing the Auras will prove necessary if players plan on unlocking all the Psi-Powers later in the game. While it's not impossible, it won't be easy to do.

Watch this video to learn how to collect Aura quickly:

Also Read: Biomutant update - Everything the developers have planned for the future