Biomutant developers confirm new update for PC and consoles

Not too long ago, the Biomutant Reddit community posted about the possibility of an update, following discussions between Stefan Ljungqvist, art and creative director for Biomutant, and THQ's community manager. As it turns out, speculation was correct.

A few hours ago, Biomutant's Twitter handle said developers were working on an update. It will first come out for PC and then for consoles. While there is no timeline given regarding these updates, it's speculated that they may arrive by the first week of June or perhaps mid-month.

Watch this fantastic video showcasing the world of Biomutant:

Biomutant updates: What can players expect?

According to the tweet, quite a few changes are coming that will improve the quality of the game and make it shine even further. The mentioned changes coming in the first official Biomutant update are:

Pacing of dialogues

Advance narrator settings

More complex difficulties, alongside the possibility of a hardcore mode

Additional video settings, such as depth of field and motion blur

Loot and enemy rebalances

Sound and feel of combat

These tiny fixes will significantly impact the overall quality of the game and reception from fans worldwide.

We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat. — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 29, 2021

Fans submit suggestions for Biomutant update, developers respond

Since launch day, the developers have been active on social media, personally replying to queries and answering every possible question with complete transparency. Despite the tiny hiccup regarding the missing Mercenary Class DLC pre-order bonus for PS4 players, the launch of Biomutant went smoothly. Nonetheless, even this issue has been mostly fixed.

Thank you for the notes, will forward them to the team! — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 29, 2021

Coming back to the matter at hand, a Twitter user submitted a list of changes that could improve Biomutant based on suggestions noted down while playing the game. To much delight and surprise, the developers replied. They thanked the user for the notes and stated that they would be forwarded to the team for processing. It was a wholesome moment.

Biomutant fans want a co-op mode

Despite Biomutant being a single-player experience, fans are now demanding a full-blown co-op mode for the game. It's easy to understand why the game would make for a great multiplayer experience, given the world dynamics, crafting system, and RPG elements.

I would love to see a NMS style hub for players to socialise and also Outward style co op. The world is too pretty to explore alone. You can keep the PVP :) — lobomatic (@lobomaticus) May 29, 2021

While fans may want a co-op experience, the game was never designed with that in mind. To achieve this, the title would have to be redesigned from the ground up. It would be necessary to accommodate the various technical aspects needed to support co-op and PVP, which could take too much time, effort, and resources.

Also Read: "Way too long, has no point": Conan O'Brien's review of Biomutant