Biomutant: Multiplayer option? Everything we know so far

THQ Nordic's new role-playing, action-packed game, Biomutant, brings dozens of elements to the table that players are hyped for already. Some are wondering if the game has a multiplayer option to play with friends and smash enemies together, so here's what's known so far.

Single-player games have had quite a bit of success recently with the releases of "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Biomutant appears and feels similar to "Breath of the Wild" with its open world and crafting system

Is Biomutant multiplayer?

Image via THQ Nordic

Unfortunately for fans, there isn't a Player vs. Player mode so far. Smashing enemy NPCs will have to do for now.

Having a PVP system could align well with the class system, allowing players to test their builds and skills against others in an arena type match. However, it might be a good thing that Biomutant doesn't have this aspect because it could take away from the main game.

A Co-op feature would suit the game more by giving players a chance to play with friends and beat down enemies together. There is the possibility for quest ties with other players and tag-teamable missions.

Though the idea of a Co-op game sounds fun, there isn't such a function in Biomutant as of now. The game is strictly a single-player and focuses on the player's individual experience with the game.

THQ Nordic could implement a feature that allows players to connect with others in the future if the game is successful enough. Games that skyrocket to popularity in the single-player charts have gone on to create multiplayer games to compliment the base game.

The single-player aspect of a game like this focuses the spotlight on features that the developers at Entertainment 101 put hundreds of hours into perfecting. The gorgeous artwork, the storyline, and the massive interactive world get a chance to win players over.

Be on the lookout for future updates for Biomutant multiplayer possibilities. For now, however, enjoy the game in single-player mode and appreciate all that it has to offer.