Biomutant: How to get the Hyprozapper Ozarhypro

Biomutant has loads of unique weapons that players can upgrade to decimate enemies of the game.

The majority of the best weapons don't come to the player without a bit of difficulty, however. They are not just handed out for free. Biomutant players usually need to complete some sort of sidequest for the top-tier weapons.

One of those weapons is the Hyprozapper Ozarhypro. This automatic rifle deals radioactive damage has incredible range and pin-point accuracy. Any Biomutant player putting together a ranged class will love this gun.

How to get the Hyprozapper Ozarhypro in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

The Hyprozapper Ozarhypro has been labeled one of the best weapons in Biomutant. That is probably why it can be fairly challenging when players set out to find it.

Biomutant players will need to venture to the Sludgegush Fields location on the map. This is where the Hydrozaper Ozarhypro quest begins. Once Sludgegush Fields is reached, wait for the cutscene.

Image via THQ Nordic

Stand in the middle of the area, and the cutscene will begin. This shows the emergence of quite the beast that players will have to defeat in Biomutant. It is known as the Emergent Bulgtusk.

This creature definitely resembles a massive lizard or even a dinosaur. It can be a pain to take down without the right level and the right amount of damage coming from the player's weapons.

Image via THQ Nordic

The thing to look out for against this Biomutant boss is its extremely powerful attacks from up close. Keep some distance, and deal ranged damage if the build allows for it, as that will prevent it from doing any harm at all.

Once defeated, loot the body of the Emergent Bulgtusk. Biomutant players will find a key to a nearby vault. The Unwell Place Vault side quest will immediately begin, providing a marker to the vault.

Simply follow the marker, defeat any enemies in the way, and open the vault with the Unwell Place Vault Key. Inside of the vault will be a glass case that can be broken. Break it and pull out the Hydrozaper Ozarhypro.

For those who like a more visual approach, YouTuber 100% Guides has put together a quick and easy guide to obtaining this Biomutant ranged weapon. Give it a watch and get to looting.