Biomutant: How to get the special Mekamjut Mount

There is a whole list of mounts that players can obtain in Biomutant, and the Mekamjut stands out as a special mount compared to many others.

Luckily, the Mekamjut in Biomutant isn't too hard to obtain, as long as players are willing to put in some time questing. In the end, they'll end up with a mechanical horse that certainly looks different compared to the other biological mounts that are found in the game.

The first step in getting the Mekamjut is to find Noko, who will hand out the quests that players need to complete. Noko can be found just North of Sludgegush fields, and South of Mushimosh Mire. Between those locations, players can find Noko and prompt a conversation.

Once a player prompts a conversation, the quest can be picked up. Everyone should agree to help Noko out with her objectives, and go through with the main quest she offers in Biomutant. After a couple of quests are completed for here, the main objective is to find the Mekamjut itself out in the world of Biomutant.

How to find the Mekamjut in Biomutant for Noko

When players accept the quest from Noko, the objective will simply tell players to locate the Mekamjut. They can travel to the area whenever they are ready to make the trek.

Outside of where Mekamjut supposedly is in the area, players will be greeted by a couple of enemies that can be taken down fairly quickly. After they are taken care of, players can move inside the building to where the Mekamjut objective is. However, it will be blocked by what looks like a garage door. An alternate route will need to be found.

Players can head to the right and where they'll find a door that leads to a tunnel beneath the building. In the tunnel, there will be a an electrical switch with an electric symbol that can be interacted with. Inside is a switch puzzle that requires players to rotate the nodes in the correct way within 10 moves. Completing it will turn the power on and open the garage door.

With the power turned on, Biomutant players can head upstairs again and go through the garage door. Inside is the Mekamjut, and there is one last puzzle on the Biomutant mount that requires a similar rotation sequence. Upon completion, players can ride the Mekamjut back to Noko, and claim the reward.