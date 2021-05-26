Biomutant class guide: Basics and build strategy

With so many classes to choose from, a Biomutant class guide can help players figure out which class to choose for a debut playthrough. While the choice will eventually be personalized based on playstyle and preference, this Biomutant class guide will discuss the basics and build strategies for all classes in Biomutant.

Before diving into the Biomutant Class guide, players should remember that all classes can wield both range and melee one-handed weapons without any special perks. Further along the game, special perks can be unlocked to allow classes to duel-wield weapons as well.

Biomutant Class Guide: The Different Classes

Before jumping into the Biomutant Class guide, players need to know a few basic things. First and foremost, while selecting a class, it's good to remember that each breed will affect the class difference in terms of attributes and stat distribution. Customization will also play a major role in this. Certain breeds will work better with certain classes or with specific playstyles.

Sentinel

Sentinel (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

When paired with the Hyla breed, the Sentinel-class has the potential to become a walking tank in Biomutant. With an additional +10 base armor, the class excels at taking a beating and holding the line. Players who want to get up close and enjoy unhindered melee combat should definitely pick this class.

Saboteur

Saboteur (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

With the duel-wielding ability and energy cost of dogging reduced by 20%, the Saboteur class is excellent for players looking to build a hard-hitting and hard-to-hit character in-game. Amongst all the classes in the Biomutant class guide, the Saboteur makes for the perfect hit-and-run class.

Psi-Freak

Psi-Freak (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Possibly the most entertaining amongst all the classes in the Biomutant Class Guide, Psi-Freak is a class that combines the best offensive and defensive capabilities. As players put points into Intellect, this class becomes formidable on the battlefield. Being able to attack enemies constantly with Psi-Powers, this class is well-suited to players who are looking for a non-traditional approach to combat.

Commando

Commando (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Considered by fans to be the Rambo of the New World, the Commando class stands out from the other classes in the Biomutant class guide in many ways. This class primarily focuses on gunplay and whittling down enemies from a distance. With the Fury perk, this class deals 10% more damage to targets. Breeds such as Murgel and Rex and decent choices for this class.

Dead-Eye

Dead-Eye (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Amongst all the classes in the Biomutant Class guide, The Dead-Eye is the perfect representation of "Yin-Yang." This class features an acceptable balance between ranged and melee attacks and is the best starting class for newcomers to the game.

Mercenary

Mercenary (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

With the ability to duel wield one-handed melee weapons and with 10% extra damage to enemies, the Mercenary class in Biomutant has to be the most formidable close-quarter combat specialist in the game. Sadly though, this class is only available to players who pre-ordered the game before launch.

Biomutant Class guide: Build Strategy

As mentioned before, each breed and class has a trade-off between attributes, perks, and stats. Depending on how the player customizes the character, the attributes will be distributed accordingly. These are the six attributes:

Vitality - Deals with Health and Armor

Strength - Deals with Melee Damage

Intellect - Deals with Power, Ki Energy, and Energy Regen.

Charisma - Deals with Barter

Agility - Deals with Movement Speed

Luck - Deals with Critical Chance and Loot Chance

Now, while it may seem like a good idea to raise one particular attribute to the max, this will definitely have repercussions later on in the game. It may not be impossible to complete the game in this manner, but it will most certainly be extremely hard.

