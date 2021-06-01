Biomutant: How to open the Suburbia Vault

The Suburbia Vault in Biomutant is one of many Old World Vaults that players can find in the open world.

Players may run into the Suburbia Vault in one of their first Old World Vault objectives. However, the vault can't simply be opened when discovered. Biomutant players need to find Moog and complete some side quests in order to obtain the Suburbia Vault key.

Moog himself is located in the Deadzone. That means players will want some protection from the hazardous area before entering. If the equipment is already available, players can simply make the trek over to Moog, who can be found near the Ankati Fortress.

In Biomutant, Moog is known for handing out Monster and Munster quests, and players will run into him early in the main story.

Moog will assign the player with a side quest called "The Schacky TrunkGnut." Luckily, the quest brings the player to the monster located near the Suburbia Vault itself.

How to access the Suburbia Vault in Biomutant and complete the quest for Moog

Once the quest is accepted by players in Biomutant, the key to the Suburbia Vault can be pursued. First, players will need to go through the quest-based monster, which is in the same area. The monster is labeled the same as the quest and is called the Schacky TrunkGnut.

When players arrive near the vault where the monster spawns, the objective is to take it out. Upon taking down the monster, players will receive the key they need in order to access the Suburbia Vault. Once the key is picked up, a quest to find the vault will begin right away, and Biomutant players can follow the set objective to open the door.

Following the trail to the vault, players should walk up to the door and interact with the console on the left-hand side. There's no catch to the terminal, and the doors will open up. Inside, players will find the Ultimate Ranged Weapon. It's located within a glass case which is lit up and very easy to see. The weapon is called the Sparkatron Hypicskromp.

This is all it takes to open the Suburbia Vault in Biomutant. However, there are more discoveries and more equipment to be looted in the game.