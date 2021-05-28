Biomutant: The best Dead-Eye build

Build variety in Biomutant is one of the allures of the game, and the Dead-eye build is perfect for players who love to use guns along with some range.

There are classes that players can choose from in Biomutant that dictate their perks and the playstyle they use throughout the game. Dead-eye itself is a class that is focused on guns of all kinds. However, some guns are better for the class such as rifles or automatic rifles. Range and accuracy are key, so weapons like shotguns don't necessarily mesh well.

The Dead-eye is meant for quick kills and deadly efficiency when going up against any kind of enemy. With the right build, it's likely one of the best options players can choose in Biomutant.

The best way to build a Dead-Eye class in Biomutant

When creating a build in Biomutant, the first step is to choose a breed for the player character. On Dead-eye, there isn't as much impact from the specific type of breed, but if players want to be efficient, then Primal is likely the best option.

Critical chance and damage is the main reason that players would want to choose Primal as the breed, considering other breeds are either neutral or don't offer as much. On Dead-Eye builds, critical chance is the backbone of the deadly efficiency it has.

In the character creation screen, players will want to put their attributes initially into Vitality as a priority, then charisma or strength as a secondary option. As players level up in Biomutant down the line, they can take those new points and place them into Luck. It's important to invest in luck for loot chances and especially critical chance. Only diverge from luck in order to meet some of the armor requirements.

Then there are perks for the Dead-eye. Sharpshooter is the main attraction for the build, which doubles damage on two-handed guns. That brings the guide back to rifles of all kinds, which will double in damage. Perfect Reload, Sharpshooter, Quick Reload, and Gunsmith are the perks to prioritize on the build. Further down the line, players can continue on to perks like Crackshot, Luck Out, and Plating.

Finally, there is armor and weapons. Biomutant players, of course, can focus on automatic rifles or standard rifles for the Dead-Eye build. But one of those two should be chosen. Then armor that has a mix of protection and critical chance should be sought after to become a Dead-Eye machine to watch out for.