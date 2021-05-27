Biomutant: How to use consumables

Biomutant has some very difficult areas to get through, and carrying a good amount of consumables is necessary to survive.

One big aspect of Biomutant that separates it from other similar games is the focus on character customization. There are so many stat modifiers that it is comparable to an RPG.

Consumables also play a part in this because enhancing a character’s stats (especially resistances to the elements in the game) can give players a big advantage when tackling enemies. This is on top of the healing items that are always a necessity in any open world game. Here is how to use these critical consumables.

How can Biomutant players access their items?

Equipping consumables in Biomutant is a bit of a puzzling process that even has Reddit wondering what to do. This is the correct way to go about equipping these items, though.

First, players have to go to the inventory and look for the consumables tab. Players will have to favorite this in order to access the consumables wheel. This feature can only hold a set number of items, so it’s important to prioritize which items are more necessary and replace the less useful ones. Once the wheel is up, players can move items around at will.

Many players are claiming that this process is a little bit more complex than it needs to be. One big aspect that players look for in a game is having user friendly controls and mechanics. A primary way that games can meet this criteria is through having menus that are easy to navigate.

This has added importance in a game like Biomutant, where managing items is a large priority. Not only are the healing items vital, but the game has a really intricate weapon system. They offer a wide variety of both ranged and melee weapons that work well depending on the build of the main character.

One important thing for players to do in this game is to keep in mind which items will work best for which character. A player who invests in strength, for example, will benefit much more from melee weapons than one who invests in psi.