Biomutant: How to solve Cable Puzzles

Puzzles in Biomutant are a prevalent gameplay mechanic throughout the world, and Cable Puzzles tend to be the most complicated of the bunch.

That doesn't mean players can't get the hang of Cable Puzzles though, and once the secret is figured out, all it takes is a bit of addition, subtraction, and matching to go along.

The idea behind Cable Puzzles in Biomutant is to connect cables within a terminal that match the letter value. Matching the correct cables to the values will complete the puzzle, but it's not that simple and it may take players a few tries to get the hang of it. Cable Puzzles are the hardest puzzles in Biomutant for a reason, and players will still only have a certain number of moves to finish the puzzle.

The steps to complete a Cable Puzzle in Biomutant

When players begin a Cable Puzzle, there is a section of the terminal that should be looked at first. At the bottom of the box, there will be two rows that have letters within. The top row will have a set of letters that are highlighted in green as players connect the correct sequence of letters. The bottom row will have a set of letters that are gray and that is the row players need to copy.

In the rows, the letters can range between X, Y, and Z. Easier puzzles will only have X letters to deal with, but later Cable Puzzles will have all three. Players will need to essentially match both rows of letters with each other within the terminal using cables and a limited number of moves.

On the terminal itself, there are squares in a grid that can connect a cable, and most of them will have a letter value attached to them. If one square has an X and a second square has an X, players can connect the two with a cable to add XX to the green row. However, not every square will simply have an X above it.

Many squares in the Cable Puzzle will also have a X on the bottom, which means if a cable is connected, an X will be removed from the green row. Sometimes, players need these squares in order to match the entire sequence. The correct combination of squares and cables on the Cable Puzzle will complete the puzzle and players will be able to move forward in Biomutant.

