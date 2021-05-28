Biomutant: Where to find the Mekton Wrekboxes

Biomutant has a lot of items to collect, and Mekton Wrekboxes are yet another cog in the machine for the progression.

Mekton Wrekboxes provide players with customizable parts for their own Mekton. The Deadzone in Biomutant will essentially require players to use Mekton, a robotic mech that allows players to easily traverse deadly environments.

To get a Mekton in Biomutant, players will need to meet with Gizmo and complete a series of quests labeled as "The Recyclopedian" and "Skronk Salvage." With a custom Mekton upon completion, players can begin looking for the Mekton Wrekboxes around the Biomutant map.

All of the Mekton Wrekbox locations in Biomutant

There are 14 Wrekboxes in total, and they are scattered around, so players will need to take some time to collect them. However, all of the locations will be listed here to speed up the process.

1) Skronk Quest

The first Mekton Wrekbox is tied to the quests that Gizmo gives the player. When players get the "Skronk Salvage" quest, they will be brought into an area near the deadzone. Look for a cave in the Chugzone and head towards the apartment building inside. The second floor will have the box and start the quest to find them all.

2) Munchhouse 6C location

There is a diner in the area with a parking lot on the outside. Players can easily spot the Mekton Wrekbox in plain sight. As usual, there will be some enemies to take down.

3) Citiscenario location

Head west of Steepeedo after the Munchouse location and look for the middle of town. Of course, watch out for enemies along the way.

4) Bangshelter 7B location

Move through the lowlands of the Deadzone and make way to a Bangshelter that is located below. Monsters will guard the area but shouldn't be too difficult.

5) Brickbrack 7B location

Southwest of the Bangshelter, this location isn't far away. Players just need to secure the location and head out of their mech for a time, but oxygen won't be a problem.

6) Shopperia 7A location

This area is due north of Whiffwhaft and doesn't take long to find. There will be one miniboss in the area to watch out for.

7) Holesome location

Players should head East in the Deadzone and look for a shelter. Once inside, an elevator can be taken to the next Mekton Wrekbox.

8) Grottu location

Another underground location, the Grottu, is northeast of the Holesome area and is located in a similar fashion. There will be turrets in the area.

9) Bio Nucleus 8C 1 location

This area is a biohazard zone and can be dangerous to move in without a suit. If players enter the area from the northeast, they can find the Mekton Wrekbox on an open road without precautions.

10) Bio Nucleus 8C 2 location

There is a second Wrekbox in the area that players can collect. The spot is marked by enemies who are fighting each other, and the box itself is found in some ruins.

11) Brickbrack 7C location

One of the easier locations on the list, players simply need to walk into the area and grab their Mekton Wrekbox.

12) Shop-Shop 8B location

In the parking lot of this location, there will be plenty of resistance to watch out for. Take the enemies out and grab the reward.

13) Southeast of Pokburr location

An unnamed location in Biomutant, this area has a beach where the Mekton Wrekbox is sitting out in the open.

14) Fluff Hulk Nest location

The last Biomutant Mekton Wrekbox is found in the Surfipelago region. Move Southeast of Domp Outpost and take out the Fluff Hulk Nest.

Check out the video below to have a look at all the Mekton Wrekbox locations in Biomutant: