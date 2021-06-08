Biomutant: The full map and every biome

Biomutant is an open-world game with a map full of quests to find and regions or biomes that separate each part.

There are eight regions within Biomutant that players will be able to explore on the map. Every region is enclosed within one open-world landmass that is about 6 km from the North to the South, and over 5 km from East to West.

Each biome itself has specific conditions such as being water-based or having roots based in a cold climate with hazardous conditions. There are also tribes that may go along with the different regions and climates on the map of Biomutant. Ideally, players will be able to explore each different biome as they play through the game.

Every biome on the map of Biomutant

When players first spawn into Biomutant and complete the initial tutorial, they need to begin somewhere, of course. That area is the Whereabouts, which is the middlemost of the line compared to other regions. However, it's one of the eight and not far from other areas that players can head into.

If players want to head towards biomes that are more lush and forested than the typical Whereabouts zone, they should look for Fnackyleaves, Knupstonies or the Yerpfields. There are some bits of snow placed around zones, but they aren't the main idea. They are later on the map and within the story, but are a great place to explore.

Sticking to the route of the map though, players will naturally need to leave the starting area and choose the Deadzone or the Surfipelago. Many biomes in Biomutant have some kind of hazard or obstacle to traverse. In the Deadzone, the area is apocalyptic and can be toxic without a suit or protection. Surfipelago is very water-based and will simply have movement challenges.

Further in, biomes will start to get even more specialized. There is the Mushimosh Mire, which looks exactly how it sounds and is a swamp biome. To round off the typical biome areas in Biomutant, players can find a desert labeled Kluppy Dunes.

In the center of it all is the Tree of Life, and it has its own area that players can move and quest through. Eventually, players will be able to search through each area as long as they follow the story and adventure on their own within the Biomutant map.

Edited by Gautham Balaji