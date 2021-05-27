Biomutant: How to find the Airglider upgrade

Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic's Biomutant is a new open-world RPG game coined as a "post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable" with intense combat incorporating melee, gunplay, and special mutant abilities.

It all started out with an announcement around gamescom back in 2017...



After all the years of anticipation, it feels surreal that the time has finally come. Biomutant is out later today.



Watch the full trailer on YouTube: https://t.co/BjKUxHpYNZ pic.twitter.com/x4JaemoxwV — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 25, 2021

As expected with many open-world titles, Biomutant offers a number of means of travel over land and sea as well as through the air. A few of these transportation methods are via the player's Automaton - something of a sidekick character with transformational upgrades available to it.

In order to unlock upgrades for the Automaton, Biomutant players should seek out "Mirage" side quests, heralded by large bear-like NPCs who carry lanterns. These characters will allow players to relive a memory of their Mooma's disciple, unlocking the upgrade upon its conclusion.

Biomutant: Finding the Mirage point and unlocking the Airglider

Image via THQ Nordic

Finding the Mirage point for the Airglider in Biomutant is somewhat more difficult than unlocking the upgrade itself, as the upgrade will be made available regardless of if they succeed in the Mirage's combat challenge or not.

The Mirage point closest to the player's starting point is the easiest means to get the Airglider early, as it can be found close to Gumquack Hollow, Sinkidink, and Pokburr. This particular locale of areas is northeast of Bricktown.

Image via THQ Nordic

Once players have found the Mirage NPC, they'll need to speak to them and initiate the flashback memory sequence. As previously stated, the outcome of the combat encounter doesn't really matter, as the fight is mostly a practice endeavor and the Automaton's transformation will become available anyway.

Once completed, players will be offered a number of upgrades such as the Health Injector, Pew-pew pang, Power-Up, and the desired Airglider. All players will need to do is select the Airglider from the post-Mirage menu and they'll have a new form of air travel, all thanks to their Automaton.

In order to use the Airglider, players can find any area with a fair amount of height from the ground, jump off and press and hold jump while midair. At the end of the jump, the player's character should bring out their Airglider and start to traverse the skies.

If players want to cancel their gliding, they can simply perform an attack. Gliding isn't the fastest means of travel, but it's a great help early on in the game and is also quite enjoyable compared to standard fast travel. As long as there's elevated spaces nearby, hopping into the skies and gliding is a great way to get around the world of Biomutant.

Read More: Biomutant: Different ways players can travel in-game