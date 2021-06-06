Biomutant: Where to find every Old World Gadget

Biomutant allows players to explore the immense map of the game and gather collectibles galore.
Some of the collectibles in Biomutant are known as Old World Gadgets. These Old World Gadgets are essentially puzzles that players can interact with and complete to unlock the Gadget.
Completing the puzzles can give weapons, XP, and other rewards for Biomutant players to put to use. There are 24 in total, but only 15 of them need to be finished in order to obtain the achievement or trophy.
All Old World Gadget locations in Biomutant
Each gadget is found within a specific location of Biomutant. They all have their own names and puzzles that players need to work out. Here are the Old World Gadgets listed by location in Biomutant.
Bricktown
- Clothes-Soaker
- Fry-Sparker
- Flush-Stool
Leftovers 6E
- Twing-Twang
Suburbia
- Raylighter
- Terra-Globus
Ranchu Makeglow
- Stringplonk
Motojus Station
- Stronkbox
Bio Nucleus 7H
- Radionic
Smilo Shopperia
- Eye-Box
Peekspot 4I
- Ring-Dinger
Krossway 7J
- Pling-Plong-Booth
Munchhouse 71
- Bleep-Bleep Cupboard
Frozy Bricksbrack / Fixer Upper 6K
- Spiral Groover
Fume Foundry
- Mindmonitor
There are other Gadgets considered Old World Gadgets in Biomutant, but they are unmissable and do not count toward the Old World Gadgets achievement. These are found in side quests or in the main story.
This brings the total up to 24 rather than the main 15 that Biomutant players need to hunt for. The 15 listed above trigger a side quest when players are in close proximity to them.
The other nine are a part of a mission within the game. That is what makes them different and keeps them separate in terms of guiding players to finding Old World Gadgets.
Players who enjoy a more visual approach to understanding each Old World Gadget location in Biomutant, YouTuber Gaming with Abyss, has put together a wonderful video showcasing the 15 Gadgets and how to complete them.