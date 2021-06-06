Biomutant: Where to find every Old World Gadget

Biomutant allows players to explore the immense map of the game and gather collectibles galore.

Some of the collectibles in Biomutant are known as Old World Gadgets. These Old World Gadgets are essentially puzzles that players can interact with and complete to unlock the Gadget.

Completing the puzzles can give weapons, XP, and other rewards for Biomutant players to put to use. There are 24 in total, but only 15 of them need to be finished in order to obtain the achievement or trophy.

All Old World Gadget locations in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Each gadget is found within a specific location of Biomutant. They all have their own names and puzzles that players need to work out. Here are the Old World Gadgets listed by location in Biomutant.

Bricktown

Clothes-Soaker

Fry-Sparker

Flush-Stool

Leftovers 6E

Twing-Twang

Suburbia

Raylighter

Terra-Globus

Ranchu Makeglow

Stringplonk

Motojus Station

Stronkbox

Bio Nucleus 7H

Radionic

Smilo Shopperia

Eye-Box

Peekspot 4I

Ring-Dinger

Krossway 7J

Pling-Plong-Booth

Munchhouse 71

Bleep-Bleep Cupboard

Frozy Bricksbrack / Fixer Upper 6K

Spiral Groover

Fume Foundry

Mindmonitor

There are other Gadgets considered Old World Gadgets in Biomutant, but they are unmissable and do not count toward the Old World Gadgets achievement. These are found in side quests or in the main story.

This brings the total up to 24 rather than the main 15 that Biomutant players need to hunt for. The 15 listed above trigger a side quest when players are in close proximity to them.

The other nine are a part of a mission within the game. That is what makes them different and keeps them separate in terms of guiding players to finding Old World Gadgets.

Players who enjoy a more visual approach to understanding each Old World Gadget location in Biomutant, YouTuber Gaming with Abyss, has put together a wonderful video showcasing the 15 Gadgets and how to complete them.

