Biomutant: Where to find the Netra tribe

Tribes play an important role in Biomutant. They affect the story of the game to a degree and give players access to their own unique weapons.

The Netra is one of the tribes in Biomutant. To find this tribe in the game, players need to head to the Western side of the map. They should then look for the Knupstonies biome, which is located just east of the Verpfields. The Netra Forest will stick out on the map and shouldn't be too hard to locate.

As one of the six tribes in Biomutant, the Netra tribe serves a purpose on the aura scale within the game. Aura essentially dictates how dark or light the morality of a decision or a tribe is.

The Netra tribe in Biomutant leans more towards the light side of the spectrum. This tribe is a great option for players who want to walk closer to a dark aura without going over the line.

The grappling hook is a unique weapon that players in the Netra tribe can expect in Biomutant. On top of the weapon, the Netra tribe have their own philosophy or objective in the game. They value freedom in the world and want to separate all of the tribes that players can access. While attempting to obtain that goal, they want to preserve the Tree of Life and defeat the Worldeaters.

Other tribes aside from the Netra tribe in Biomutant

There are five other tribes that players can pursue in Biomutant. Each tribe has its own set of weapons and aura.

Three dark aura tribes

Jagni Tribe

Pichu Tribe

Lotus Tribe

Three light aura tribes

Myriad Tribe

Ankati Tribe

Netra Tribe

The Myriad tribe aligns to the light aura the most, and the Lotus tribe aligns toward the dark aura the most. Other tribes in between sit somewhere lower and may be more appealing to players in Biomutant. Each of them are found in different regions of the map.