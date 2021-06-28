Black bass in Animal Crossing: Price, size, location, rarity, and more revealed

The Animal Crossing franchise allows players to indulge in quite a few types of hobbies. One of the most common activities to do in Animal Crossing is fishing. Players and many villagers can often be seen fishing by the many rivers on their island.

Now, the fish present in the rivers can be of varying rarity. Players can sell the fish they catch in exchange for Bells or donate them for display in the museum on their island. One of the most commonly available fish in any river in Animal Crossing is the black bass.

Everything to know about the black bass in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The black bass is one of the most commonly available fish types in the Animal Crossing franchise.

Incidentally, the black bass has appeared in every title in the Animal Crossing franchise. However, prior to Wild World, the black bass was divided into three types: the black bass, the small bass, and the large bass. This made it the only Animal Crossing species that could be classified as three different fish.

Despite its name, the black bass is a muddy green-colored fish in reality. The fish is available in every river on an Animal Crossing island and is not very rare. It is 60 cm in size and has a large shadow, making it easier to spot than other fish.

How to catch black bass in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All players need to do to catch black bass is craft a Fish Bait and throw it in the river to attract fish. Look out for a large shadow, as the black bass' large shadow makes it easier to spot. Furthermore, the fish is abundantly available all year round.

Sea bass puns that show up when players catch black bass (Image via Polygon)

Once players have caught the fish, they can sell it or donate it to the museum. Black bass sells for 400 Bells in New Horizons. If players choose to donate the fish, black bass is displayed at the center tank of the first freshwater room. They just need to talk to Blathers at the museum about donations.

Edited by Shaheen Banu