Black Desert Mobile free coupon codes (November 2023)

Black Desert Mobile is a mobile MMORPG version of Black Desert Online and was developed by Pearl Abyss. You create a character, choose a class, and embark on an online adventure in this title. Like other MMORPGs, you must grind constantly for multiple materials to upgrade your equipment or buy other resources. That said, you can also obtain valuable items via free coupon codes, which Pearl Abyss forks out regularly with new updates, events, and when the title surpasses a milestone.

With these developer offerings, you can get resources such as Blessings of W, Luminescent Crystal, and more. This article lists all active Black Desert Mobile codes providing freebies in November 2023, with a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

All Black Desert Mobile codes for freebies (November 2023)

After entering the Settings tab, tap the Redeem Coupon button at the right side of the screen. (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Here are all active Black Desert Mobile codes and their respective rewards.

1) Coupon Code: LETUSCHANGECLASS

Reward

Class Selection Change Chest x 1

2) Coupon Code: THANKSADVENTURER

Rewards

Blessings of W x3

Restoration Scroll x 300000

3) Coupon Code: 2023DRAGONOFLUCK

Reward

Token: Lucky Black Dragon (Tier 7) x 1

4) Coupon Code: 2023MORNINGLIGHT

Reward

Brilliant Primal Glyph x 1

5) Coupon Code: TOGETHERLIVE2023

Reward

Choose between Primal Hadum x 1 and Elion Rune Selection chest x 1

6) Coupon Code: HEIDELBALLBEGINS

Reward

Holy Vial of Light

7) Coupon Code: GIFTFROMDEVSFORU

Reward

Luminescent Crystal

It’s important to note that the above-listed developer offerings are valid until November 27, 2023. Therefore, redeem them within that date to claim all freebies. Moreover, you must enter them in the same format as provided by Pearl Abyss; otherwise, they won’t grant freebies.

Steps to redeem Black Desert Mobile coupon codes

Enter the coupon code into the box and tap the Redeem Coupon button. (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Pearl Abyss has provided two ways to redeem the Black Desert Mobile coupon codes. You can either use the in-game feature or visit this title's redemption website. Here are the steps to redeem the codes in this MMORPG title:

Via in-game method

Launch the title on your mobile device and wait for the resources to load.

After the app is done loading its resources, enter the game and look for the three horizontal lines at the top right. It opens the Main Menu.

at the top right. It opens the Now, tap the Settings in the bottom-right corner.

in the bottom-right corner. A bunch of buttons appear on the right side of the screen.

Search for the Redeem Coupon option and tap on it. This will open up a new window.

option and tap on it. This will open up a new window. Copy-paste the codes from the above list one at a time in it.

Tap the Redeem Coupon button, close the Settings, visit your in-game mailbox, and claim the freebies.

Via redemption website

Open any browser on your mobile device and visit this title’s official website at https://www.world.blackdesertm.com/Ocean.

Tap the Redeem Coupon button at the top right of the webpage. This will open up a redemption page in a new tab.

button at the top right of the webpage. This will open up a redemption page in a new tab. Select your region, and enter your family name into the Enter Family Name Box .

. Enter the codes from the above list one at a time in the Coupon Code box.

box. Tap the Redeem Coupon button and visit your in-game mailbox to claim all freebies.

Notably, you can use any particular code once per Black Desert Mobile account to claim freebies.

That concludes this guide on Black Desert codes for November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to find redeem codes for more games.