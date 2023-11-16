The Black Friday Campaign in eFootball 2024 is live now with incredible rewards that excite the community. This latest login campaign brings plenty of GP, Exp, and a maximum of 200 eFootball coins for each gamer, among other bonuses. These will be particularly helpful for those aiming for this week’s POTW Worldwide Players.

The Black Friday eFootball Coin Sale will also be live at the in-game shop during this event, which will earn fans additional free in-game coins for every eFootball Coins purchase. Read on to find everything about the Black Friday Campaign in eFootball 2024.

How to earn 200 free eFootball coins from the Black Friday Campaign in eFootball 2024 and more details

Expand Tweet

The Black Friday Campaign in eFootball 2024 is divided into two one-week phases. The first will be live from November 16 (02:00 UTC) to November 23, 2023 (01:59 UTC), whereas the second is scheduled from November 23 (02:00 UTC) to November 30, 2023 (01:59 UTC).

You will earn 10 eFootball Coins for free by logging into the game every day, except day 5 during this event period. The fifth day will bring 40 eFootball Coins, taking the tally to 100 coins in seven days. This way, you can earn a maximum of 200 efootball Coins by logging in seven times during each campaign phase.

It is worth noting that you can only obtain these bonuses once every day, and you should claim the items from the in-game inbox before they expire.

All rewards in eFootball 2024 Black Friday Campaign

Expand Tweet

You can find the objectives you need to complete for more rewards in the “Mission” menu’s “Objectives” section. Clear all these to get two Skill Training Programs, a maximum of 60,000 GP, and 80,000 Exp.

You can also earn 6,000 eFootball points and 60,000 Exp from the “European Clubs” Tour Events.

Assemble a dominating Dream Team and earn triple the amount of Exp Points in all Dream Team events and eFootball League during the Black Friday Campaign in eFootball 2024. The eligible events and modes for this reward are the eFootball League, Victory Run Challenge Event, and all tour and themed events.

You may need Training Programs to train and bring the best out of the best players in your Dream Team during this event. Check out our article on how to get more Level Training Programs for better results.

eFootball 2024 is a popular football simulation title by game developer and publisher Konami. Check out our other articles to assemble the best team and run riot on your opponents during the online showdowns.