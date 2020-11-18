Black Ops Cold War players have come across a game crashing bug involving the global leaderboard.

This issue with the Black Ops Cold War leaderboard is being reported across all platforms. Players can't seem to find a way around it just yet. Treyarch will more than likely need to resolve this with a hot fix or as part of a scheduled patch.

The leaderboards are a place that many players enjoy comparing their stats to others. Right now, stats aren't changing, and trying to alter the leaderboard settings is causing many copies of Black Ops Cold War to simply crash.

@BlizzardCS *Fatal PC Leaderboard Bug*

There is a rather large error in Cold War when you attempt to look at the zombies leaderboards on PC, the game displays a UI error and you are then prompted to 'scan and repair' because the game files corrupted.

Haven't seen this reported! — Adam Brennan - Sorradude (@Sorradude) November 15, 2020

Black Ops Cold War leaderboard bug is causing the game to crash

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War players can change how the leaderboard appears to them. Options range from stats compared to friends or even the entire world. Attempting to change from the default option to one of the various leaderboards views isn't working. It's freezing the game, delivering an error message, and eventually causing Black Ops Cold War to just completely crash.

@Treyarch Cold war freezes when you change settings at the leaderboard. I cant compare myself with friends because everytime i change the settings at the leaderboard the game crashes. — Jimmy (@Palanqueta1809) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

Temporary Solutions

Image via CallofDuty.com

Thankfully, there are some solutions that allow players to see stats. These will work while Treyarch takes their time fixing the Black Ops Cold War bug.

The first temporary solution is to download the Call of Duty Companion app. The app allows players to see detailed statistics for Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. It even hands out rewards to those that use the app on a regular basis.

Another option is to use a website known as Tracker Network. Players search by username across any platform. This will then pull up detailed stats for that user across Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War, as long as they have played the specific title.

These are the best solutions until this issue in Black Ops Cold War is fixed. In the mean time, stay away from the leaderboard and definitely don't change how it is viewed.