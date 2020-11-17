How to fix laggy cutscenes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has some of the finest cut-scenes in the history of the series, but lag has been ruining the experience for the players.

The game provides an exhilarating experience to all the first-person shooter enthusiasts. The core story of the title feels very realistic, and players are having a good time exploring the multiplayer and campaign modes of the game. However, several players are complaining that their cutscenes are lagging, and that the immersive experience of the game is being broken due to this becoming a frequent occurrence.

Related: What year does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War take place in?

This piece addresses the issue of the laggy cutscenes and gives out some suggestions as to how this problem can be solved in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to get rid of laggy cutscenes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an ample number of cutscenes, which are used to build up the storyline and lead the player through the game. It also provides the players with an immersive storytelling experience.

I’m having issues with @CallofDuty #BlackOpsColdWar. Playing on @Xbox #OneX and there is a significant amount of video lag. All cut scenes are lagging all the way through. Here is just a example. pic.twitter.com/gySXnCwFQW — Jason Beaird (@Stormgetsu) November 15, 2020

@CallofDuty getting some serious lag when I am doing the campaign with the cut scenes. What the hell man. — Joshua Davis (@joshdavis5) November 13, 2020

Advertisement

As mentioned previously, many are having problems with the cutscenes in the game, and this is starting to infuriate players. However,this issue could be fixed by tweaking some graphical settings in the game. They first need to determine if their PC has the specifications required to run the game smoothly enough.

If the player has higher than required specifications on their PC, they then need to navigate to the general settings and disable Sync Every Frame (V-sync). On the flip side, if the player has lower than required specifications on their PC, they need to reduce the graphical settings, like shadow and texture, by turning them to low or medium. After that, enable Sync Every Frame (V-sync) to get the best possible frame rates for the cutscenes.

Related: YouTuber recreates Among Us with mind-bending graphics

After making these changes, the cutscenes should run smoothly in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Related: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war "Calling Card" keeps resetting, infuriates players on Twitter